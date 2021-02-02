CBSE Board Date Sheet 2021 released; download CBSE Class 10, 12 exam schedule from cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Class 12 and Class 10 board examination date sheets. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 students can check the date sheet at cbse.nic.in.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank posted the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates sheets on Twitter today.

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class X. Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/o4I00aONmy - Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class Xll. Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/LSJAwYpc7j - Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

Earlier, Nishank announced that the CBSE board exams will be held from May 4, 2021, to June 10, 2021.

The CBSE board exams are usually held in February-March but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams dates were postponed. In light of the pandemic and stress among students, the government had decided to reduce the syllabus by 30%. The papers will contain 33% per cent internal choice questions this year.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be held in offline mode. Students should note that CBSE Admit Cards are expected to be released in April 2021. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 10 practical exams are slated to begin on March 1, 2021. The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exam results are expected to be released by July 15, 2021.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: How to download date sheet

Step 1: Open website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- 'classes 10, 12 datesheets'

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will open on the screen

Step 4: Download Class 10/ 12 exam schedule

Step 5: Take the printout of date sheet for further reference

Students taking the exams are expected to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks and maintain social distance during the exams.

