CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results declared on cbseresults.nic.in; here's how to check

CBSE Class 10 Compartment results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 compartment results for 2019 on Wednesday. The Class 10 Compartment Examination 2019 was conducted from July 2. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

A total number of 1,38,705 students appeared for compartment exams for Class 10 this year.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official site, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Secondary School Examination ( Class X ) 2019-Compartment - Announced on 24th July 2019'

Step 3: Feed in all the necessary details in the login page and submit

Step 4: Once result is displayed, download and take printout for future reference

CBSE Class 10 Exams 2019:

A total of 17,74,229 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 results this year. Out of that, 1,38,705 students were placed for compartment. In 2019, there has been a 3.57 per cent decrease in the students who were placed for compartment exams.

CBSE had declared the Class 10 examination result on May 6, 2019. The pass percentage this year was 92.45 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by 2.31 per cent.

Also read: CBSE to announce Class 10th Compartment examination results on cbseresult.nic.in soon