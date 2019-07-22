Business Today

CBSE to announce Class 10th Compartment examination results on cbseresult.nic.in soon

CBSE Class 10th Compartment result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce Class 10th Compartment Examination 2019 results soon. However, there is no official notification released by the board concerning the matter. Students who appeared for the Class 10th compartment examination are advised to visit the official website of CBSE -cbseresult.nic.in, cbse.nic.in or result.gov.in to get updates on result.

CBSE conducted Class 10th Compartment Examination from July 2 to July July 9, 2019 at 591 centres across the country. A total  of 73,205 students appeared for the CBSE Class 10th Compartment examination this year. This year, a total of 91.1 per cent students passed the Class 10 CBSE board examination. In this year CBSE Class 10th exam, a total of 13 students scored 499 out of 500 marks . And, a total of 2.25 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 57,256 scored above 95 per cent.

Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter also gave the 10th board exam this year. Her daughter passed with 82%. Smriti Irani's son had scored 91 per cent in CBSE 12th Result 2019.

A few days back, on July 18, CBSE released the results for the Class 12th Compartment Examination 2019 in a record 15 days. The Class 12th Compartment Examination was conducted from July 2, 2019.

