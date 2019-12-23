CBSE releases CTET answer keys; check details on ctet.nic.in

The answer key for the Centre Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was released on Monday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CTET December 2019 examination can visit the official website and download the OMR sheets.

Candidates can view the scanned copy of CTET answer key till December 25, 2019. The CTET 2019 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was held on December 8, 2019.

According to the official notification, "The anwer keys of the CTET December 2019 have been uploaded on the website for viewing and challenge by the candidates. The challenges may be submitted online for the website up to 25, December 2019."

The results of the CTET December 2019 examination would be released within six weeks from the date of the examination.

Those who qualify Paper 1 would be eligible to teach for Class 1 to 5, while candidates who qualify Paper 2, would be eligible to teacher from Class 6th to 8th. Candidates who qualify for both the papers, would be eligible to teach in both the levels.

The online application process for CTET December 2019 was started on August 19, 2019. The last date to submit the online application was September 18, 2019.