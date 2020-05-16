CBSE to not release date sheet of Class 10, 12 board exams today; to release on May 18

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing class 10 and 12 board examinations date sheets on May 18, Monday, instead of today, Union Education Minister clarified in a tweet.

According to Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhroyal Nishank, "CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datasheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th".

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. - Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

Earlier, the education minister had tweeted that CBSE would release the date sheet of pending board examinations on Saturday at 5 pm.

The education minister has already announced that the pending CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams will be held from July 1 to July 15. However, the schedule of the exams is still pending.

CBSE will conduct 25 exams for both Class 10 and 12 in July. The exams were postponed due to the lockdown.

However, the evaluation process for Class 10, 12 board exams that were already conducted, has begun. The board exams' results would be declared only after the CBSE conducts the pending exams.

Also read: FDI in defence manufacturing raised to 74% from 49%

Also read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces policy reforms to fast-track investment