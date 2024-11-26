Chandigarh: Explosion near Badshah's club, CCTV captures suspect throwing bomb; Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Two low-intensity explosions occurred in Chandigarh, one of which was near rapper Badshah's nightclub, Seville, which he owns.

The blasts took place between 3:15 am and 3:30 am in Sector 26. While no injuries were reported, the glass of a nearby restaurant was damaged.

Blasts outside two clubs located in Sector 26, Chandigarh, explosive material was thrown by two youth riding a bike, police reached the spot, investigation continues. One of this club belong to punjabi singer badshah pic.twitter.com/5F5bGXAzel November 26, 2024

CCTV footage shows a man throwing what appears to be crude bombs at the clubs before fleeing the scene. The explosions damaged the front of the nightclub, but thankfully, no injuries were reported. While no official statements have been made, sources suggest that a police investigation is underway.

The CCTV footage has been circulating online, with CNN News18 obtaining a video that captures the aftermath of the blast.

An employee from one of the restaurants near the explosion said that the staff was inside when they heard a loud blast. "We went outside after the explosion and saw the door glass was broken. We called the police. There were 7-8 workers inside, but no one was hurt. The CCTV wasn't working. The blast happened around 3:15 AM when the restaurant was closed," said Pooran, the employee, to ANI.

Gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the blast through a social media post. They claimed that the attack targeted De’orra restaurant and Seville bar and lounge, owned by rapper Badshah. The post also mentioned that the restaurant owners had been contacted for an extortion demand but had not responded.

Badshah has not yet commented on the incident.