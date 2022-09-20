Chandigarh University video row: Woman student was blackmailed into sharing clips

The female student who has been arrested for sharing videos of other hostellers was apparently blackmailed into sharing ‘private’ videos, according to sources. The two male accused, Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma, had reportedly threatened to make private videos of the female student viral unless she filmed her hostel inmates in the common washroom.

So far, all three have been arrested by the Punjab Police. They have all been sent to a seven-day police custody by a court in Mohali’s Kharar.

Moreover, the Punjab government has also formed a three-member all-women special investigation team (SIT) to look into the matter. The police said that an FIR for voyeurism under Section 354-C of the IPC and IT Act has been registered and further investigation is on.

Chandigarh University saw massive protests by the students over the incident. On Monday, the students withdrew their protests and sought an apology from the management. They alleged that the police used force against the protesting students.

"They are satisfied now. First-year students have taken their own stand to not come in front of the media as they are freshers. They have just completed Class 12th," Arvinder Kang, Director of Student Welfare at Chandigarh University told news agency ANI.

Chandigarh University also suspended two hostel wardens, one of who was visible in the leaked video.

The varsity has announced non-teaching days till September 24.

(With India Today inputs)

Also read: Chandigarh University video row: 3 held as varsity urges students to hold talks over leaked MMS clip

Also read: Chandigarh University MMS row: Students withdraw protests; varsity announces six non-teaching days