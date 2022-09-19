Chandigarh University video row: 3 held as varsity urges students to hold talks over leaked MMS clip

Punjab Police arrested a female student and her male friend, who hails from Shimla, on Sunday in connection with the case of leaked objectionable videos from Chandigarh University campus, following massive protests on Saturday. The case pertains to allegations that videos of nearly 60 girls taking showers were leaked. The university has, however, said that only one video was circulated.

The police have arrested three people in the case so far but there are concerns among the students that the university is trying to conceal the truth. The university, on the other hand, said that they are ready to hold talks with the students.

Chandigarh University has also announced September 19 and 20 as non-teaching days among the furore. It has, however, asked all the teachers and the staff to be present on both days.

The university students have also said that they would discuss the matter with the authorities if it was done openly. They said that police had used force against the students protesting. They have sought an apology too. The DSW (Department of Student Welfare) of Chandigarh University has requested the students to form a committee for the talks.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours about the death of a student in the campus in relation to the controversy that the university has snubbed. It also said that the video was leaked by the girl student, who sent the video to her friend. The police have said that there is only one MMS clip, that too of the accused herself. Mohali police have said that there is no video of any other girl that has come to their notice.

"No student committed suicide. A preliminary probe reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pictures/videos to her boyfriend. No other material was found. FIR filed. Police are probing it. I appeal to students and parents not to believe any rumours," the pro-chancellor said.

However, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Soni said that no suicide attempt or death has taken place but a student was taken in the ambulance, who was suffering from anxiety.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he is constantly in touch with the administration. Punjab Minister of School Education, Harjot Singh Bains, has appealed to the students of the university to keep calm.

(With India Today inputs)

Also read: Protests erupt at Chandigarh University after girl leaks objectionable videos of 60 students

Also read: Chandigarh University Protests: Accused had allegedly sent her own clip to 'boyfriend'; 10 latest developments

