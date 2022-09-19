Chandigarh University MMS row: Students withdraw protests; varsity announces six non-teaching days

Chandigarh University students withdrew their protests later in the day after the district administration and police assured them of fair investigation into the allegations of objectionable videos of several women students being leaked online. Students also sought an apology from the management. They alleged that force was used against them.

"They are satisfied now. First-year students have taken their own stand to not come in front of the media as they are freshers. They have just completed Class 12th," Arvinder Kang, Director of Student Welfare at Chandigarh University told news agency ANI.

The varsity has suspended two hostel wardens including the one who can be spotted in the ‘leaked’ video. The university authorities also announced that teaching will remain suspended till September 24 in the wake of these protests.

Chandigarh University has also formed a committee comprising students and senior officials to address issues related to hostel timings and other demands of the students.

Students protested in large numbers against objectionable videos of female students taking a bath in the hostel leaked on social media till Monday morning. Protesting students claimed after the videos went viral on social media, one of the students attempted suicide.

The local police have, however, refuted these claims and said that there is no evidence so far to suggest a suicide attempt. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Soni however said that a student suffering from anxiety had to be hospitalised.

Here are videos of Chandigarh University protests

Chandigarh MP and actor Kirron Kher also reacted to the incident and tweeted, “I am morally shaken by the ghastly incident at Chandigarh University. The name of my city is being tarnished due to this institute. I want to clarify that it is based in Kharar, Punjab. My heartfelt concern goes out to the girls and their parents who are victims of this incident.”

Punjab police has also formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Minister of School Education Harjot Singh Bains are in touch with the university administration and have appealed to the students to keep calm.

(With agency inputs)

