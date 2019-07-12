ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Moon Misson launch on July 15: All you need to know about India's most advanced spacecraft

Chandrayaan 2 Launch: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the Moon, on July 15. The Chandrayaan-2 mission, which will go the Moon's south polar region, aims to explore its surface for signs of water and possibly new origins of energy. "We will launch our second moon mission (Chandrayaan-2) on July 15 at 02:15 a.m., to land by September 6 or 7 near the lunar South Pole, where no one went so far," said Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chairman K Sivan. The country has already manifested its capability to put a satellite into the lunar orbit with Chndrayaan-1.
"Extensive mapping of lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on the Moon," said the ISRO.
ISRO has been very active on its Twitter account with relative information on its ambitious lunar mission.
#ISROMissions #GSLVMkIII carrying #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft, undergoing launch checks at launch pad in Sriharikota. Launch is scheduled at 2:51AM IST on July 15.
Stay tuned for more updates... pic.twitter.com/n2RA14A3KX- ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2019
Watch Sri P Kunnikrishnan, Director URSC, ISRO talk about the complexities and challenges in developing Chandrayaan 2, the most advanced spacecraft by India yet - https://t.co/kNpFGlXjOn#RocketScience pic.twitter.com/V7GMtmJfjA- ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2019
Dr. D.B. Pathak, Principal KV IISC, discusses Chandrayaan 2's voyage to the Moon's south polar region and the uniqueness of this journey. He encourages the youth to dream big and extends his wishes to ISRO for pulling off this remarkable feat - https://t.co/G3ZX3tX7Tw pic.twitter.com/WAi7ym8ksY- ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2019
Dr. Anurag Kumar, Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), reiterates the importance of discovery and innovation. He hopes the Indian youth are inspired by ISRO's explorations, and on behalf of IISC, wishes the Chandrayaan 2 mission success - https://t.co/S6aOeY2BKM pic.twitter.com/BoIlE8cfL2- ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2019
All about India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2
Chandrayaan 2: The first of firsts
