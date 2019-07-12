ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Moon Misson launch on July 15: All you need to know about India's most advanced spacecraft

Chandrayaan 2 Launch: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the Moon, on July 15. The Chandrayaan-2 mission, which will go the Moon's south polar region, aims to explore its surface for signs of water and possibly new origins of energy. "We will launch our second moon mission (Chandrayaan-2) on July 15 at 02:15 a.m., to land by September 6 or 7 near the lunar South Pole, where no one went so far," said Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chairman K Sivan. The country has already manifested its capability to put a satellite into the lunar orbit with Chndrayaan-1.

"Extensive mapping of lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on the Moon," said the ISRO.

ISRO has been very active on its Twitter account with relative information on its ambitious lunar mission.

All about India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission will take off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on the intervening night of July 14 and 15 around 2.51 am.

With this lunar mission, India is seeking to become the fourth country to land on the moon after the US, China, and the former Soviet Union.

The Chandrayaan-2 Lunar mission intends to soft land the rover Pragyan and lander Vikram to an elevated plain, which is close to the Moon's South Polar Region on September 6 or 7.

The mission aims at improving the knowledge of the Moon with discoveries that will be beneficial to India and increase humans' understanding of space.

Since the Moon is the closest cosmic body, the space discovery can be tried at as well as documented, it is also a promising touchstone to exhibit technologies imperative for deep-space missions.

The lunar South Pole is intriguing as its shadowed surface area is much bigger than at the North Pole.

There also is a likelihood of water being present in the areas that permanently in shadow around the lunar South Pole.

Moreover, the South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and comprise a fossil record of the early solar system.

According to Isro, the Chandrayaan-2 mission will help to expand the boundaries of human knowledge.

India aims to expand its footprint in space with Chandrayaan-2 mission, thereby inspiring the future generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers.

Chandrayaan 2: The first of firsts

Chandrayaan-2 is the first Indian mission with indigenous technology that will attempt a soft landing on the Moon's South Polar Region.

It is the first Indian mission to explore the moon's terrain with indigenous technology.

