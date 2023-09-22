Chandrayaan-3: ‘It’s time to wake up,' say netizens as ISRO finds no signals yet from Vikram, Pragyan

National space agency ISRO gave an update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, saying that they are tirelessly working to reestablish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, but that no signals have been received from them as of Friday.

Meanwhile, netizens are praying for the Pragyan rover and Vikram lander to wake-up soon. Netizens took to X to give strength to ISRO as it tries to re-establish communication with Vikram lander, Pragyan rover

"Dear #PragyanRover, I hope you & #VikramLander had a good sleep! It's time to wake up We all are praying to our विघ्नहर्ता to remove all the barriers, so that you both can wake up peacefully! We are waiting to receive your 'Good morning' wish!," a user wrote

Dear #PragyanRover,



I hope you & #VikramLander had a good sleep! It’s time to wake up 🥹



We all are praying to our विघ्नहर्ता to remover all the barriers, so that you both can wake up peacefully!



We are waiting to receive your ‘Good morning’ wish!



Regards,

140 cr 🇮🇳 — Siddharth Roy (@RoySiddharth19) September 22, 2023

Wake up Vikram Pragyan bhai — Kajal Singh (@singhkajal1988) September 22, 2023

Sending heartfelt prayers and best wishes for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.🙏 Let's hope for a positive signal soon! — Ganesh Maurya (@ganeshmauryaa) September 22, 2023

With today's warming up, they will slowly wake up 👍👍👍Hey Vikram and cute little Pragyan, it's time to wake up ❤️ — Anil Prasad (@Apletters) September 22, 2023

Let's hope for the best and continue efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. 📷📷 — Uday_thakur (@CT_Udaythakur) September 22, 2023

Wishing Chandrayan-3 all the best … I’m sure it will wake up 🙏🏼 — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) September 22, 2023.

"Wake up Vikram Pragyan bhai," another one commented. "Wish you all the best, I'm positive you will establish connection with Chandrayaan 3," a third user wrote. "With today's warming up, they will slowly wake up 👍👍👍Hey Vikram and cute little Pragyan, it's time to wake up ❤️," a user commented. A user wrote, "I hope it's going to connect the signal." "Prayers for Vikram and Pragyan to wake up asap," wrote another one.

"Efforts have been made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition. As of now, no signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue," Isro shared earlier on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were meant to operate for only 14 Earth days while transmitting critical data back to ISRO. However, due to the intense cold on the lunar surface, the spacecraft went into sleep mode after this duration.

The lunar night lasts for approximately 14 days, and during this time, the temperature on the lunar surface can drop to as low as -200 degrees Celsius. The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are not designed to withstand such extreme cold temperatures, so they were put into sleep mode to conserve energy and protect their components.

With dawn breaking on the Moon, ISRO attempted to reestablish communication with the lander and rover, to revive them so that they can continue with scientific experiments.

Both the lander and the rover were put into sleep mode earlier this month on September 4 and 2 respectively, ahead of the lunar night setting in on Earth's only natural satellite. However, their receivers were kept on.

“We have put both the lander and rover on sleep mode because temperature would go as low as minus 120-200 degree celsius. From September 20 onwards, sunrise will be going on at the Moon and by September 22 we hope that the solar panel and other things will be fully charged, so we will be trying to revive both the lander and rover,” ISRO's Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai had told PTI on Thursday.

After landing on the Moon on August 23, the lander, rover, and payloads ran tests one after the other in order to complete them in 14 Earth days (one lunar day) before pitch darkness and extreme cold weather overtook the Moon.

