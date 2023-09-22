'It is not the end of the story': Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan says Chandrayaan-3 to provide lot more findings

Former ISRO Chairman K Sivan has claimed that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is yet to provide a lot more findings. On the day when Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover get a wake-up call from ISRO, K Sivan claims that it's not the end of the story for the lunar mission. He cited the Chandrayaan-1 mission which is still providing valuable insights to scientists in India.

The former scientist said that ISRO will try to revive the space vehicles at the dawn of the lunar day. Sivan said, "It has undergone the lunar night and now the lunar day starts. Now they will try to wake up all the systems and check if all the systems are functioning."

He further said, "This is not the end, a lot more new signs will come. You know even now the Chandrayaan-1 data brought a lot of discoveries. Scientists will keep on trying. It is not the end of the story."

The former ISRO Chairman explained the challenges behind waking up the Vikram Lander and the Pragyan Rover. He said the mechanicals, solar panels, and the battery will not have any problem. However, it is to be seen if the minute electronic components like transmitters, receivers will work after enduring the frigid cold atmosphere of the moon.

On Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover, former ISRO Chairman K Sivan says, "We have to wait and see. It has undergone a lunar night. Now the lunar day starts. So, now they will try to wake up. If all the systems are functioning, it will be alright...This is not the end, a…"

The Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are set to get a wake-up call on September 22. The rover and lander were put to sleep ahead of the extremely cold lunar night. The mission was built for a mission lasting 14 days. After completing the mission, ISRO set the lander and rover to sleep mode, anticipating that it will be able to resume activity once the lunar day began. If the space vehicles are successfully reactivated, they can provide critical details about the lunar landscape for the next 14 days.

