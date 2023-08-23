Chandrayaan-3 landing: From Amitabh Bachchan to Jeff Bezos, celebrities extended wishes to ISRO

All eyes are on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as it prepares to execute Chandrayaan-3’s landing today at 6:04 pm. Just like all the people around the world eagerly waiting to witness the moment, even celebrities are equally excited for the historic moment to happen, and many of them came forward to hail ISRO for this mission and wished Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon’s south pole.

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan said a few lines about Chandrayaan-3 while hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 15; he said, “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan-3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga. (In the evening, tomorrow, when the moon rises, our country’s footprints will be imprinted on the soil of the moon….Tomorrow the moon of the stories of our childhood… will be within reach to our country.).”

"Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desh ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai. (This achievement is a message for every citizen of this country that the country has taken a turn, now we also have to do something.),” he added.

Today, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also wished India ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. “Root for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3,” he wrote on the Threads app while resharing an ISRO’s post.

Actor R Madhavan, who played Indian aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan in the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, also wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS —- MARK MY WORDS . Congratulations @isro.. IN ADVANCE .. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD … congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch.

Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS —- MARK MY WORDS . Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE .. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD … congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch.… — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 23, 2023

South superstar Jr NTR also wrote on X, “Chandrayaan Set to land on the Moon Today at 6:04 PM.”

Chandrayaan Set to land on the Moon Today at 6:04PM 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3Landing pic.twitter.com/zlQQEL6uQq — Jr NTR Fan Club (@JrNTRFC) August 23, 2023

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "It's a great moment for India and a proud moment for every Indian. All of us are waiting to watch it. I'm going to do that with my boys,” ANI reported.

“Tomorrow marks yet another milestone for India, thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day. Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander#Chandrayaan_3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #ISROMissions #ISRO #India #ProudIndian,” wrote Kantara director Rishab Shetty on X.

ನಾಳೆ ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ.

Tomorrow marks yet another milestone for India, thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day.



Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander🇮🇳#Chandrayaan_3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #ISROMissions #ISRO #India… pic.twitter.com/dNQSARtn0J August 22, 2023

As per the ISRO, the lander will begin its Moon landing descent at 5.45 pm today, and the touchdown will happen at about 6.04 pm. Chandrayaan to was launched on July 14.