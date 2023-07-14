Chandrayaan 3 launch: Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Anupam Kher share encouraging messages; check details

As India prepares for its third moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Suniel Shetty have shared supportive and congratulatory messages on the microblogging site Twitter on Friday, for the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the entire nation.

The launch of Chandrayaan 3, scheduled for Friday at 2:35 pm, will be carried out by the powerful Fat boy LVM3-M4 rocket, marking a significant step in India's moon exploration endeavors.

Suniel Shetty expressed his wishes for ISRO to achieve extraordinary success, while Akshay Kumar mentioned that it is a moment for the nation to rise.

Suniel Shetty on Twitter wrote, “Excitement levels reaching the MOON! Sending my virtual cheers to Chandrayaan 3 for its upcoming mission! Can't wait to witness India's tech prowess soar to new heights! May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical! Proud Indian...” while sharing a picture of the Chandrayaan 3 .

Anupam Kher also took to twitter and wrote, “India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at ISRO all the very best for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 . Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara (may our flag fly high). Jai Hind…"

Akshay Kumar recently responded to his previous tweet during the time of Chandrayaan 2, and wrote , “And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for Chandrayaan 3. A billion hearts are praying for you.”

During the Chandrayaan 2 in 2019 Akshay Kumar wrote, “There’s no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident Chandrayaan 2 will make way for Chandrayaan 3 soon. We will rise again.”

Chandrayaan 2 was unfortunately unable to accomplish the intended soft landing on the moon surface.

In 2019, Akshay Kumar appeared in the movie Mission Mangal, which drew inspiration from the experiences of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) involved in India's first Mars Orbiter Mission. Akshay portrayed the role of the mission director in the film which also had Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sanjay Kapoor, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and several others.

