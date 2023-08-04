Chandrayaan-3 update: Critical Lunar Orbit Injection manoeuvre set for Saturday at 7 pm

The Indian Space Research Organization on Friday provided an update on Chandrayaan-3 mission by saying that the spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon.

The critical Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is also set for tomorrow, August 5, around 19:00 Hrs IST, said a tweet by ISRO.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon.



Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST. pic.twitter.com/MhIOE65w3V — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2023

On Tuesday, ISRO informed the successful execution of a critical perigee burn, an essential manoeuvre that effectively propelled Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 288 km x 369,328 km. With this adjustment, the spacecraft had entered the gravitational influence of the moon.

The mission's forthcoming crucial phase involves the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI), set to be accomplished through a manoeuvre near perilune.

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar expedition undertaken by India, was successfully launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The spacecraft's intended destination is the moon, with a projected soft landing anticipated between August 23-24. Following a successful landing, the Rover will separate from the lander module and leverage its advanced APXS (Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer) payloads to conduct in-depth scientific investigations.

Before these achievements, Chandrayaan-3's orbit had been gradually expanded on five occasions since its launch on July 14. This current mission follows in the footsteps of Chandrayaan-2, which faced an unforeseen setback, leading to the lander's unfortunate crash during its lunar orbit entry. Chandrayaan-3's spacecraft configuration includes a lander and rover, both developed by ISRO. The duo is engineered to execute a secure landing on the lunar surface, gather vital data, and conduct an array of scientific experiments.

