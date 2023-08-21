Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing: A look at the impressive journey; launch, lunar orbit insertion, lander module separation

Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing on August 23: India’s Moon-shot, since before its launch has been the talk of the town. As India’s Moon mission, a follow-up of Chandrayaan-2, is pacing towards its landing in two days, the whole country is waiting with bated breath. While the anxiety and suspense are natural, the celebration is expected to be all the sweeter, considering the fate of Chandrayaan-2.

Launched from Sriharikota, Chandrayaan-3 consists of lander Vikram and rover Pragyan. The lander will enable the safe and soft landing at the lunar site, after which the rover will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface. The objective of the mission is to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for interplanetary missions.

The mission life of the lander and rover is one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days.

As Chandrayaan-3 is gearing up for the Moon landing, here’s a quick look at its impressive journey:

July 7-13: The launch is scheduled, following which the vehicle electrical tests were completed. The launch rehearsal took place, and citizens were invited for the big day.

July 14: D-Day arrives. Chandrayaan-3 is launched from Sriharikota and begins its journey to the Moon. The health of the spacecraft is normal.

July 15: The first orbit-raising maneouvre takes place. Earth-bound firing 1 is successfully performed at ISRO, Bengaluru.

July 17: As Chandrayaan-3 inches nearer to the Moon, the second orbit-raising maneouvre is performed.

July 22: The fourth orbit-raising maneouvre or Earth-bound perigree firing is complete.

July 25: Another orbit raising maneouvre is performed and the translunar injection is planned for August 1.

August 1: Chandrayaan-3 is inserted into the translunar orbit, and the lunar-orbit insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5.

August 5: A milestone is achieved as Chandrayaan-3 is successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.

August 6-16: Chandrayaan-3’s orbit is reduced gradually from 170 km x 4313 km around the Moon to 153 km x 163 km.

August 17: Lander module is successfully separated from the propulsion module and the deboosting is planned for August 18.

August 19: Chandrayaan-3’s lander module is only 113 km x 157 km orbit around the Moon. The second deboosting is planned for August 20.

August 20: ISRO informs that the second and final deboosting is successful, reducing the lander module orbit to 25 km x 134 km. The module would undergo internal checks and await sunrise at the designated landing site, it added. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, around 5:45 pm. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the Moon at 6:04 pm.

