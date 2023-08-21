‘Chandrayaan is pride of India’: Netizens school Prakash Raj after actor’s post targeting ISRO scientists goes viral  

Actor Prakash Raj is facing the ire of social media users on X formerly Twitter for his recent post on Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious mission to the Moon. Raj on Sunday had shared the cartoon of a man wearing a vest and a lungi pouring tea. “BREAKING NEWS :- First picture coming from the Moon by Vikram lander Wowww #justasking,” the Singham and Wanted actor wrote in his post on X.
The actor has been condemned for mocking India’s scientists and the Chandrayaan-3 mission. “ISRO represents the best of India. It achieved greatness in spite of meagre resources & a pessimistic atmosphere. ISRO ranks among the best now, attempting what only a handful of nations have achieved. This man represents the worst of India. Hates that nation that has given him so much,” a social media user said.
Standup comedian Appurv Gupta wrote: “The problem with Hate is, once you start hating someone then eventually your hate becomes so strong that you start hating everyone. You forgot the difference between the person, ideology and national achievement. Everything looks the same! Sad to see a talented actor behaving like this!”
“Russia’s Luna-25 has crashed on the lunar surface. But not a single Russian is mocking this unfortunate failure. A large number of Indians were mocking and rejoicing when Chandrayaan-2 failed. That shows the character of a ‘few’,” another user wrote.
“Sir with all respect. Chandrayaan is pride of india & no political angle here please,” another user said.
Here are some other reactions on Prakash Raj’s post
Chandrayaan-3 mission update, landing
ISRO on Monday morning shared images of Moon’s far side captured on August 19 by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) planted inside Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. This camera helps in locating a safe landing area without boulders or deep trenches during the descent. The space agency said that Chandrayaan-3 will land on the lunar South Pole at 6:04 pm on August 23. The spacecraft’s lander module comprises lander Vikram and rover Pragyan.
