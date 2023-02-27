Chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India over in-flight meal; here's what happened

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday slammed airline Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

Kapoor took to Twitter to share photos of his meal, describing the food items as “cold” chicken tikka, sandwich with "miniscule filling" and a dessert that was essentially “sugar syrup”.

"Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato and sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream and yellow glaze," he said slamming the Tata Group-owned carrier.

"Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?? @airindiain," he added, tagging the airline.

Wake Up @airindiain.



Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight.



Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev



Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo



Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze. pic.twitter.com/2RZIWY9lhO — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023

Recently, several passengers have blamed the airline for negligence over in-flight meals.

On Monday, an Air India business class passenger took to Twitter to share a video of an insect he found in his in-flight meal.

"@airindiain insect in the meal served in business class," he wrote.

Taking cognisance, the airline replied, "Dear Sir, we always strive to keep our aircraft clean and insect-free and we regret to note your experience. We're sharing your feedback with the concerned team for immediate review."

The airline further asked the traveller to share the details of his travel as well as the flight details along with the seat number. "We'll highlight this to our catering team for immediate review and action," it said.

@airindiain insect in the meal served in businessclass pic.twitter.com/vgUKvYZy89 — Mahavir jain (@mbj114) February 27, 2023

Just last month, a similar incident had occurred, when a passenger complained that she found a stone in her in-flight meal on an Air India plane.

The passenger Sarvapriya Sangwan, on January 8, tweeted, "You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain)."

Sharing pictures of the in-flight meal served to her, she added, "This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #AirIndia."

