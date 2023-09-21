Chennai cabbie gets Rs 9,000 cr deposit in bank account; here's what happened next

In a shocking case, a cab driver in Chennai received a message that Rs 9,000 crore has been deposited in his account by his bank. The cab driver, identified as Rajkumar, who hails from Palani in Tamil Nadu, received the amount in his account on September 9.

According to a report by India Today, the message received by the cab driver said that Rs 9,000 crore was credited to his account by Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank. At first, Rajkumar thought it was a scam, the report added.

To verify the authenticity, he tried transferring Rs 21,000 to his friend which was successful. It was only then that he realised that the amount had actually been transferred to his bank account by the bank.

However, within in a few minutes, the balance amount was debited by the bank.

In a similar case last year, HDFC customers received a message showing an inflated balance in their bank accounts. Some accounts were even credited with an amount as huge as Rs 13 crore.

The incident came to the light after a customer informed Chennai Police fearing that his bank account had been hacked. Police then reached out to branch officials who explained that messages were sent erroneously while a software patch was being processed which mixed the debit and credit updates.

A user tweeted that the balance in his wife’s account increased by 1.23 crore and then the balance vanished.

“Dear @HDFC_Bank last night my account was credited by mistakenly by HDFC for Rs 2 Crore, I am unable to contact my branch (Rajarhat) Kolkata . I would love if someone authorised can call,” a user from Kolkata wrote.

(With inputs from Pramod Madhav)

Also Read: ‘Someone brought drugs to office’: Zomato's banana chips post causes uproar, company apologises

Also Read: 'Not cool, passionate, introvert': Nikhil Kamath digs out the real Tara Sutaria