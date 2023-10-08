Chennai man accidentally receives Rs 753 cr after transferring Rs 2,000 to friend

In an unexpected turn of events, a resident of Chennai made a mere transfer of Rs 2,000 to a friend, only to later discover a staggering accumulation of Rs 753 crore in his own bank account.

Muhammad Idris, who is a pharmacy worker, transferred the money to his friend through the Kotak Mahindra Bank mobile app. However, when he checked his account balance, which was earlier Rs 3,000, he was shocked to see that it had increased to Rs 753 crore.

Idris immediately contacted the bank to report the error. The bank immediately froze his account.

Shocked and bewildered, the man sought assistance from the local police as well, construing the situation as a distressing event rather than a lucky windfall. Both the bank and the police authorities are scrambling to resolve the issue.

A Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson told the Times of India that a glitch in the SMS messaging caused the error. "The incorrect account balance is reflected only in the message and not in the account. We wish to confirm that the customer's account was not blocked," the spokesperson was quoted as saying, adding that a team was working on rectifying the error. The bank regrets the inconvenience caused, he said.

This is the third such incident that happened in Tamil Nadu. In September, a cab driver in Chennai received a message that Rs 9,000 crore had been deposited in his account by his bank. The cab driver, identified as Rajkumar, who hails from Palani in Tamil Nadu, received the amount in his account on September 9.

The India Today reported that the message received by the cab driver said that Rs 9,000 crore was credited to his account by Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank. At first, Rajkumar thought it was a scam. In a similar case last year, HDFC customers received a message showing an inflated balance in their bank accounts. Some accounts were even credited with an amount as huge as Rs 13 crore.

Meanwhile, another incident happened involving a person named Ganesan from Thanjavur, who was shocked to see Rs 756 crore in his bank account.

