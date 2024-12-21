Chhattisgarh couple breaks tradition, takes 'Oath on Indian Constitution' instead of 7 pheras

A couple from Kapu village in Chhattisgarh has made headlines with their unique wedding choice. Instead of adhering to traditional customs, they opted to take an oath on the Indian Constitution during their marriage. The couple expressed greater trust in the Constitution than in conventional marriage rituals.

According to The Times of India, Pratima Lahre (the bride) and Eman Lahre (the groom) tied the knot on December 18 without following community practices like the 'Sath pheras' or 'Band Baaja.' Their decision to forgo customary rites, including the ‘sindoor’ and ‘mangal sutra’ ceremonies, has been praised by many, including people from their own community.

The couple chose to take an oath based on the Indian Constitution, pledging to support each other for life. They made their promise in front of a picture of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. To mark the occasion, they exchanged garlands and walked around a statue of Dr. Ambedkar, formally declaring their union.

Explaining the reasoning behind this unique choice, Eman Lahre, the groom, said, “This type of marriage saves on extravagant expenses. We decided to tie the knot with our families’ consent, avoiding unnecessary expenditure," as quoted by The Times of India.

The wedding has sparked significant discussion within the state, with many praising it as a “meaningful approach to marriage.” Some have even suggested that such ceremonies could serve as examples for others. The couple’s parents and community members have expressed their support, offering blessings to the newlyweds for their unconventional choice.

The ceremony took place in the village of Kapu, located in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, about 350 kilometers from Raipur and far from the bustle of Parliament House in Delhi. The couple, hailing from the Satnami community, chose December 18 for their wedding, coinciding with the anniversary of Guru Ghasidas’ birth.