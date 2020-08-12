CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science results released: Check results on orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released Class 12 Science results. The results went online at 12:30 pm. Students who had appeared in the exams can check their results on the board's official websites - orissaresults.nic.in, and chseodisha.nic.in.

This year the results have been declared based on 'Best of three' method has some exams could not be conducted because of COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates who appeared in three or more exams will be marked based on the average of the highest three exam scores of the student. Those who could only appear in two exams, their result will be based on 'Best of two' basis.

How to Check CHSE Class 12 Science results 2020 in five easy steps:

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the +2 result link

Step3: Enter your registration number and date of birth. Click on submit

Step 4: The result will appear

Step 5; Download the result and take a printout if needed

According to the board, 68,374 students have scored passing marks in the exams. Out of which 38,301 are boys and 30,073 are girls. The pass percentage for this year is 70.21 per cent. A total of 25,339 students were placed in the first division, 24,121 in second and 18,268 in the third division.

