Cold Wave Alert: Delhi to experience 3°C temperatures starting December 10

Delhi is bracing for a drastic temperature drop, with the mercury predicted to dip to around 3°C starting December 10, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This sharp decline signals the arrival of a cold wave that will affect not just the national capital, but also the broader northern region, including Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, lasting until December 14.

At present, Delhi's minimum temperature stands at around 7°C. However, the cold conditions are expected to worsen due to several factors, including snowfall in the northern hills and the arrival of a Western Disturbance, which could bring light rain to the plains. These showers, forecasted for December 8 and 9, are likely to intensify the cold wave.

Meteorologists have also cautioned about dense fog in parts of northern India on December 9 and 10, which could reduce visibility and disrupt transportation.

The cold wave is already making its presence felt, with Haryana's Hisar recording a temperature of 4.7°C, one of the lowest in the region.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm, particularly during the early mornings and late evenings when the cold will be at its peak.

Travelers should stay informed about the weather as the dense fog and freezing temperatures could cause delays and disruptions.