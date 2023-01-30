Cold winds, rainfall continue to sweep Delhi-NCR; light showers predicted today

Rainfall continued in the national capital region and its adjoining areas, further intensifying cold conditions on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the national capital was likely to experience a few light to moderate spells of showers on the intervening night of January 29 and January 30.

Earlier today, the weather department predicted more moderate spells of showers over Delhi-NCR. The IMD also predicted light to moderate-intensity rainfall over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of isolated places of Yamunanagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur: IMD pic.twitter.com/8ViCCYKHPW January 29, 2023

Temperatures on Monday, though, are expected to be higher — between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

On Sunday, light showers in the national capital further intensified cold conditions taking the maximum temperature to 17.2 degree Celsius, five notches below the average for the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 95 per cent, IMD said.

The national capital received 3.3 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, it added. Delhi usually gets around 17 mm of rain in January. This, however, is the first rainfall of the winter season.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 357 at 9 pm, according to the ministry of earth sciences' real-time data.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

As for Rajasthan, hailstorms damaged crops in Udaipur on Sunday.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

