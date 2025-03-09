Coldplay & Mahakumbh: Serial entrepreneur Rajesh Sawhney announces arrival of 'experience economy'

India’s consumer market is witnessing a fascinating contrast, said serial entrepreneur Rajesh Sawhney, citing Coldplay and the Mahakumbh Mela -- two recently concluded events that were crowd-pullers in the country.

The events highlight the evolving priorities of Indian consumers, from experience-driven spending to deep-rooted faith-based tourism.

Sawhney captured this dynamic in a tweet on Sunday as he stated: "Both events reflect the two extremes of the Indian market."

While Coldplay’s concerts were fuelled by affluent Gen Zs and millennials, the Mahakumbh drew an unprecedented number of devotees and VIPs to Prayagraj.

Coldplay’s sold-out concerts showcase the growing influence of the “experience economy” in India. With increasing disposable incomes, young consumers are prioritizing premium entertainment, travel, and unique experiences over traditional material purchases. Sawhney points out that this surge "reflects the arrival of the experience economy and the potential of the luxury market in India".

Digital platforms are capitalising on this trend. Apps like District by Zomato are well-positioned to serve this growing segment, catering to affluent consumers looking for exclusive dining and entertainment experiences, he explained. District is an app for dining services and ticket booking for a host of other events.

Mahakumbh & the power of spiritual tourism

On the other end of the spectrum, Mahakumbh 2025 is emerging as a massive driver of domestic tourism. The Indian government has invested heavily in infrastructure and promotion, recognising spirituality as a key economic force.

"Mahakumbh reflects the depth and priorities of the mass market in India," Sawhney notes, underlining the event’s significance beyond religious devotion. With millions of pilgrims and VIP attendees, digital companies like Ixigo are doubling down on travel solutions to serve this audience, ensuring seamless logistics for an event of this magnitude.

A billion-dollar opportunity for entrepreneurs

Both segments—luxury experiences and spiritual tourism—present immense opportunities for startups. Sawhney believes the "next generation of consumer apps powered by AI would unleash the latent potential of these consumers". Whether it’s catering to high-end concertgoers or facilitating the spiritual journeys of millions, the Indian market is ripe for innovation.

As India’s economy evolves, entrepreneurs have a golden opportunity to tap into both extremes—where faith and entertainment coexist as powerful consumer forces.

