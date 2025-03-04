'Didn't highlight news as it could've caused panic': UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Mahakumbh 2025 stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the stampede incident that occurred during the Mahakumbh on 29th January in Prayagraj, resulting in the tragic deaths of 30 individuals. Adityanath explained why his government did not allow the news of the stampede to be highlighted, stating that it could have caused panic among the millions present at the site.

"There was a crowd of 4 crore people, including devotees, present in the Mahakumbh area while a similar number of people were present in Prayagraj city, moving to or from Mahakumbh." He emphasised the government's swift response to control the crowd and prevent panic.

"Over 2 lakh vehicles were parked in neighbouring districts…, waiting to be allowed to reach the Mahakumbh. We did not allow the news of the stampede to be highlighted as it could have caused panic among such a huge crowd. We managed the situation and circumstances."

The incident occurred during Mauni Amawasya, a day when a massive gathering of devotees seeks to take a holy bath. Over 2 lakh vehicles were reportedly parked in adjacent districts, underscoring the magnitude of the gathering.

Despite the chaotic circumstances, the Chief Minister explained that the situation was managed effectively. Officials reportedly monitored the area closely, resuming activities by noon.

Addressing allegations regarding water quality at the site, Adityanath dismissed claims stemming from a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report about high levels of faecal coliform in the Ganga. He noted that subsequent investigations showed the levels were not high and the CPCB accepted this revised finding. He highlighted previous efforts to prevent sewage discharge into the river, including installing CCTVs at tanneries and linking sewers to treatment plants.

Government measures ensured that biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels at Sangam were below permissible limits, indicating minimal organic pollution. These findings resulted from regular water sampling between January 11 and February 26. The Chief Minister also countered media reports asserting that faecal coliform levels from sampled points were within acceptable ranges. "The claims were based on the CPCB report. It is possible that their samples were taken where animal faeces contaminated the water," he explained.

In addition to handling the immediate crisis, the Mahakumbh attracted global attention, with dignitaries from over 100 countries participating. The event saw significant investment in infrastructure, with the central and state governments allocating Rs 7,500 crore, of which Rs 6,000 crore was dedicated to enhancing Prayagraj's infrastructure.

Adityanath remarked, "Those who arrived with faith witnessed a profound expression of devotion, while others found opportunities for growth and prosperity."