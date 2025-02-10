'YouTube India ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega,' say netizens on Ranveer Allahabadia's remarks on Samay Raina's show

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is at the centre of a hornet's nest after his appearance on comedian Samay Raina's show -- India Got Latent. During the show, Allahbadia had pretty intrusive questions to ask of a contestant.

Allahbadia, who received the Disruptor of the Year award last year, asked a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

YouTubers including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid, were also present when Allahbadia made the comment. The video from the show went viral, with social media users slamming Allahbadia for his crass comments on the show.

YouTuber-entrepreneur Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast slammed Raina and wrote: "Lagta hai Samay Raina poore YouTube India ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega."

A user condemned Raina and Allahbadia and went onto say that no vulgar comedy should make it to YouTube. He also urged the comics to regulate themselves before the government has to intervene.

"Samay is a comic. Non-comics go there and try to be like him and fall flat and splat like the harebrained beerbiceps guy. One, the majority of Indian comedy fans don't really know what dark humour is. They think vulgar is dark. Unfortunately, most comics are no better than these fans. Two, no vulgar comedy should make it to YouTube. What should have had a tiny, in-camera audience travels far and wide with little restrictions. Comics should regulate this before the government does. YouTube too has to crack down on such content because YT is increasingly playing on TV screens at homes," the user wrote.

A user commented: "Samay Raina show was the Hardik Pandya KWK moment for Ranveer Allahbadia. There's no going back now."

A social media user recounted his experience of meeting the YouTuber at a cafe. "I met Ranveer at a cafe in Dharamshala on August 13th, he was with his girlfriend. A few people came to the cafe to felicitate him. So much fame at such a young age, has got the better of him. Hope no one goes to his podcast show ever again. Bad example," the user said.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia has not commented on the controversy.