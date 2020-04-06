'Coronavirus blood bank': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw points to how recovered patients can help

Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has advised the Telangana government to set up a coronavirus blood bank. According to Shaw, this COVID-19 blood bank will store blood which has antibody-rich plasma taken from patients who have already recovered from coronavirus.

Shaw had suggested this idea to Telangana Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao, who was impressed by it. Praising the idea he put out a tweet in which he said that he has requested the Health Secretary and Commissioner to explore this idea further. He said, "Yesterday good friend

Kiran Shaw called me & suggested that we set up a 'COVID blood bank' in Telangana; with antibody-rich plasma from patients who had recovered from COVID." Rao thanked Shaw for suggesting this idea.

Yesterday good friend @kiranshaw called me & suggested that we setup a 'COVID blood bank' in Telangana; with antibody-rich plasma from patients who had recovered from COVID Have requested Health secretary & Commissioner to explore further. Thanks Kiran#TelanganaFightsCorona - KTR (@KTRTRS) April 6, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Telangana stood at 321 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data. Thirty-four people have been cured/discharged. Seven deaths have been confirmed in the state thus far.

Nationally, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 3,666. Two hundred and ninety-one people have been cured/discharged and 109 people have died.

