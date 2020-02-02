Coronavirus: Govt issues new advisory, urges people to refrain from travel to China

Cabinet Secretary, on Sunday, held a high level meeting on the preparedness to deal with the deadly coronavirus with various government departments and ministries. Cabinet secretary has held six review meetings on coronavirus threat, till now.

Government has issued a new travel advisory urging everyone to refrain from travel to China. Also, anyone with travel history of China since 15 January 2020 could be quarantined.

The novel coronavirus started in Hubei province of China in December and has since spread to several countries. So far, two positive cases have been reported in India - both in the southern state of Kerala. The patients are being monitored and are clinically stable, the government has said.

As of today, 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened. Total of 142 symptomatic travellers picked up by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme(IDSP) have been referred to the isolation facilities.

The second batch of 330 passengers (including 7 Maldivian citizens) from Wuhan have arrived in India. Of these, 300 (including 7 Maldivian citizens) are housed at ITBP Chawla Camp and 30 are in Manesar. They are being effectively monitored.

Besides, India has temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

