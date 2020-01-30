Coronavirus symptoms and how to protect yourself

India's first positive case of coronavirus has been repored from Kerala on Thursday. A student, who was studying in Wuhan University in China, was tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said. The government said the patient was stable and being monitored by a team of scientists and doctors. Over 800 people, who have come from China, have also been kept under observation in Kerala. China's Wuhan city is the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

A health ministry statement said: "Hospitals have prepared isolation wards, preparing for any contingency. Personal protection equipments and masks are available in adequate quantity in all the States and Union Territories."

What are symptoms

According to the World Health Organisation, the signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing. In more severe cases, the virus can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. The incubation period of the coronavirus remains unknown. It could be between 10 and 14 days.

How to protect yourself?

At present, there is no such vaccine available to protect against novel Coronvirus. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus, here's how:

1. Refrain yourself from travelling to China.

2. When coughing or sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue-throw tissue away immediately and wash hands.

3. If you choose to wear a mask, be sure to cover both mouth and nose. Avoid touching mask once it's on.

4. Immediately, discard single-use mask after each use and wash hands after removing mask

5. If you get sick while travelling, inform crew and seek medical care.

6.If you seek medical attention, share travel history with your health care providers.

7. If you have recently travelled from China (within last 14 days) are advised to stay in home for 14 days after their return; sleep in a separate room and limit contract with family members.

What should you do if you come in contact with someone with coronavirus?

Watch for the development of acute onset of signs and symptoms, like fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing. If you observe any of the above symptoms visit the nearest health facility for further advice and treatment. Further you must furnish the details of exposure of such patient to your health care worker.

The Minisry of Health has shared a number +91-11-23979046, to address queries related to coronavirus.

