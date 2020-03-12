Coronavirus helpline numbers issued for Delhi residents

The government has issued dedicated helpline numbers across the country, including Delhi, for any coronavirus-related information. According to Department of Health and Family Welfare, the government has set up control room number at state and district level in Delhi. A 24x7 control room has also been established for any query related to COIVID-19, which are - 011-22307145, 22300012 and 22300036.
North: 011-27708768
South: 011-29531277
West: 011-25195529
North-West: 011-25951182
South-West: 011-25066674
South-East Delhi: 011-26476410
North-East Delhi: 011-22115289
New Delhi: 011-23385743
Central Delhi: 011-23270151
Shahdara: 011-22111077
Besides, a national-level email address (concern-ncov2019@gmail.com) has also been created to answer people's queries. BusinessToday.In called some of these numbers, which was quickly answered by a staff, who claimed to be from Health Ministry.
Coronavirus cases have increased to 73 in India. Of these, 56 are Indian nationals, while 17 are foreigners. Delhi has so far reported six confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Delhi goverment has set up a task force to track people who might have come in contact with infected patients as well as flyers from COVID-19 impacted countries.
Delhi government's task force has put 1,40,603 screened flyers on surveillance till now.
