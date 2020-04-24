Coronavirus in Delhi: 40 AIIMS doctors, staff in self-quarantine after nurse tests positive

Around 40 healthcare staff, working at the AIIMS gastroenterology department in Delhi, have been advised to self-quarantine after a 30-year-old male nurse was found positive for coronavirus on April 23.

Contact tracing and samples of these 40 healthcare workers were initiated yesterday. Besides, samples of patients from the wards, where the nurse was posted, were also sent for testing.

According to a doctor, around 22 results have come out so far. All of them were negative.

The doctor added that the nurse had a fever on April 18 (Saturday) and had approached health staff on phone the same evening. On April 20, the nurse was told to go for the test.

"As he was having post duty off on Monday, he went for testing on Wednesday and his results came out to be positive on Wednesday night. Everybody came to know about this on Thursday," the doctor said.

The male nurse is a resident of Chhattarpur.

In another incident, a dietician associated with the mess, tested positive for COVID-19 infection at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) Hospital. The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases climbed to 23,077 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. In Delhi, the COVID-19 cases have surged to 2,376, third-highest in the country. As many as 50 people have died due to coronavirus in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi has started working on convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients were encouraging. Kejriwal appealed to all people who have recovered from the disease to come forward and donate plasma for serious COVID-19 patients.

