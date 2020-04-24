Coronavirus: Plasma therapy trials showing encouraging results, says Arvind Kejriwal; here's what it is

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that plasma therapy trials on coronavirus patients have given encouraging results. The state government may ask the central government to allow the treatment on a large scale after a few more trials, Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing reporters. The four patients on which plasma treatment has been tried at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital have shown encouraging results, he added.

However, the results of plasma therapy are only early results and shouldn't be mistaken with a permanent cure for coronavirus, Arvind Kejriwal said. Two to three more patients may get the treatment today at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, he added. Delhi in total has Delhi has 2,376 coronavirus cases, including 50 deaths.

What is plasma therapy?

Plasma treatment uses blood plasma of patients who have completely recovered from the virus. The patients build antibodies that help them recover. Blood and the plasma is taken out from the recovered patients and injected into an infected person. The infused antibodies aid the affected patients to recover as well.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 23,077, while death toll spiked to 718 on Friday, according to latest data by the government. India recorded its steepest jump in coronavirus cases with 1,684 cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours. There are 4,748 recoveries in the country so far. The confirmed coronavirus cases include 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 718 deaths.

