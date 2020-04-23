Coronavirus in India: 41 deaths in 24 hours as cases surge to 21,393

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed 41 deaths in a matter of 24 hours. On Wednesday 8am, the ministry reported 640 deaths which has risen to 681 as on Thursday 8am. The total number of cases in India has reached 21,393, with the number of active cases at 16,454. So far, 4,257 people have been cured or discharged.

There are four states with more than 1,000 patients, while two have more than 2,000 and one state has more than 5,000 cases. Maharashtra is the worst-affected with 5,652 cases, while Gujarat has surpassed Delhi to become the second worst-hit. Gujarat has reported 2,407 cases and Delhi has 2,248 cases so far.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have 1,592, 1,890, 1,629 and 1,449 cases respectively so far. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with 945 and 813 are also nearing 1,000 cases. Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal have more than 400 cases. J&K has reported 407 cases, while Karnataka has reported 427 cases. Kerala has 438 cases and West Bengal has 456 cases so far.

Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tripura have reported single-digit cases. Assam, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported fewer than 50 cases with 35, 36, 27, 40 and 46 cases respectively.

As cases continue to rise, the government on Wednesday passed an ordinance to ensure the safety of healthcare workers. According to the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, anyone physically attacking doctors, nurses or other healthcare workers will be penalised with a minimum jail term of three months and maximum of seven years. The government has made it a non-bailable offence owing to the rise in cases of violence against health workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!"

