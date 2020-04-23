Coronavirus: You may soon get a call from 1921; here's why you need to answer

The central government has announced it will conduct a telephonic survey on COVID-19. A Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notification says some citizens will get a call from the number 1921 for the COVID-19 survey, which will be carried out by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The Centre has not announced the exact date when the survey be launched.

The ministry has requested people to "participate in a good measure when a call comes in from the number 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms."

The health ministry also warned that people should be aware of any calls they receive from pranksters or any other number disguised as a genuine-looking helpline. "Only a phone call from the number 1921 is an authentic survey-related call," the health ministry notification said.

The health ministry has requested states and union territories to inform people about the survey and also about the phishing attempts by dubious callers. The state/UT health departments have also been asked to post information on their official websites.

The government has also warned people from giving out any personal information to pranksters.

