Coronavirus in India: Kalyan Jewellers launches 'Goldsmith Relief Fund' with Amitabh Bachchan

Kalyan Jewellers, one of the leading jewellery chains in the country has launched a 'Goldsmith Relief Fund', in association with its brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan's 'We Are One' initiative.

The fund will support the 'kaarigars' or artisans and daily wage workers from the gems and jewellery industry, as well as the film industry. The 'We Are One' initiative aims to support 1 lakh families. On its part, Kalyan Jewellers will provide 50,000 households with monetary relief.

For the gems and jewellery industry, Kalyan Jewellers will be working closely with the Jewellery Manufacturers Association (Kerala), Coimbatore Jewellers Association and the Mumbai-based Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). The fund will be used to provide relief material and monetary assistance to the daily wage workers. Help for daily wage workers in the film industry is supported through film associations like All India Film Employees Confederation (Mumbai) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (Kochi). GJEPC has already announced to contribute Rs 500 crore for the welfare of daily workers in gems and jewellery business, mainly located in Surat, the largest diamond processing centre in the world.

"During these testing times, it is important to support the daily wage worker community which has been most affected due to the shutdown. The Goldsmith Relief Fund is a humble initiative that we have put together to try and bring some semblance of financial relief to the artisans working in our industry," said T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers.

Kalyan Jewellers is also partnering with the 'We Are One' public service announcement film to propagate the importance of staying home and maintaining social distancing to break the chain of COVID-19 outbreak. Led by Amitabh Bachchan, the film will feature celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh. This initiative is further supported by Sony Pictures Networks.

