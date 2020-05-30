Coronavirus in India: Record 7,964 cases, 265 deaths in 24 hours takes country's tally past 1.73 lakh mark

India's coronavirus cases surged to a record 7,964 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health. This is the highest spike in coronavirus cases so far.

With this, the country's coronavirus tally has now topped the 1.73 lakh-mark. Overall, Ic.

India has now become the world's 9th worst-affected nations from coronavirus, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. US is at top with 1,747,087 cases, followed by Brazil (465,166); Russia (387,623); UK ( 272,607); Spain (238,564); Italy (232,248); France (186,923) and Germany (182,922).

Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state from coronavirus with 62,228 cases, which includes-33,133 active cases, 26,997 cure/ discharged, and 2,098 deaths.

Following suit, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 20,246, and 17,386 total cases of COVID-19 so far. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 154 COVID patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. Whereas Delhi's death toll stands at 398.

Coronavirus patient tally is also surging in Gujarat, where a total of 15,934 cases have been reported so far. Gujarat has reported 980 cases of deaths due to coronavirus.

In Rajasthan, coronavirus cases have surged to 8,365; in Madhya Pradesh (MP) 7,645, and in Uttar Pradesh 7,284. A total of 184 people have died due to COVID-19, in MP 334, and in UP 198.

Coronavirus cases have also climbed in West Bengal to 5,043, with 2,736 active cases and 302 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have registered 3,436 and 3,376 COVID cases, respectively, as per the health ministry data.

State-wise coronavirus cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33 Andhra Pradesh- 3,436 Arunachal Pradesh - 3 Assam- 1,024 Bihar-3,336 Chandigarh-289 Chhattisgarh-415 Dadar Nagar Haveli-2 Delhi-17,386 Goa-69 Gujarat- 15,934 Haryana- 1,721 Himachal Pradesh 295 Jammu and Kashmir- 2,164 Jharkhand- 511 Karnataka-2,781 Kerala- 1,150 Ladakh-74 Madhya Pradesh 7,645 Maharashtra-62,228 Manipur-59 Meghalaya-27 Mizoram-1 Nagaland-25 Odisha-1,723 Puducherry-51 Punjab-2,197 Rajasthan-8,365 Sikkim-1 Tamil Nadu-20,246 Telengana-2,425 Tripura-251 Uttar Pradesh-7,284 Uttarakhand-716 West Bengal- 4,813

