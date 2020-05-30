scorecardresearch
Coronavirus in India: Record 7,964 cases, 265 deaths in 24 hours takes country's tally past 1.73 lakh mark

Coronavirus cases in India: India has reported 1,73,763 COVID-19 cases including 86, 422 active cases, 82,370 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,971 deaths

India has now become the world's 9th worst-affected nations from coronavirus, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine

India's coronavirus cases surged to a record 7,964 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health. This is the highest spike in coronavirus cases so far.

With this, the country's coronavirus tally has now topped the 1.73 lakh-mark. Overall, Ic.

India has now become the world's 9th worst-affected nations from coronavirus, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. US is at top with 1,747,087 cases, followed by Brazil (465,166); Russia (387,623); UK ( 272,607); Spain (238,564); Italy (232,248); France (186,923) and Germany (182,922).

Also read: Coronavirus India live updates: 7,964 new cases in 24 hour, highest 1-day jump; India's tally at 1.73 lakh

Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state from coronavirus with 62,228 cases, which includes-33,133 active cases, 26,997 cure/ discharged, and 2,098 deaths.

Following suit, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 20,246, and 17,386 total cases of COVID-19 so far. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 154 COVID patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. Whereas Delhi's death toll stands at 398.

Coronavirus patient tally is also surging in Gujarat, where a total of 15,934 cases have been reported so far. Gujarat has reported 980 cases of deaths due to coronavirus.

In Rajasthan, coronavirus cases have surged to 8,365; in Madhya Pradesh (MP) 7,645, and in Uttar Pradesh 7,284.  A total of  184 people have died due to COVID-19, in MP 334, and in UP 198.

Coronavirus cases have also climbed in West Bengal to 5,043, with 2,736 active cases and 302 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have registered 3,436 and 3,376 COVID cases, respectively, as per the health ministry data.

State-wise coronavirus cases

  1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands -  33
  2. Andhra Pradesh- 3,436  
  3. Arunachal Pradesh - 3
  4. Assam- 1,024
  5. Bihar-3,336
  6. Chandigarh-289
  7. Chhattisgarh-415
  8. Dadar Nagar Haveli-2
  9. Delhi-17,386
  10. Goa-69
  11. Gujarat- 15,934
  12. Haryana- 1,721
  13. Himachal Pradesh 295
  14. Jammu and Kashmir- 2,164
  15. Jharkhand- 511
  16. Karnataka-2,781
  17. Kerala- 1,150
  18. Ladakh-74
  19. Madhya Pradesh 7,645
  20. Maharashtra-62,228
  21. Manipur-59
  22. Meghalaya-27
  23. Mizoram-1
  24. Nagaland-25
  25. Odisha-1,723
  26. Puducherry-51
  27. Punjab-2,197
  28. Rajasthan-8,365
  29. Sikkim-1
  30. Tamil Nadu-20,246
  31. Telengana-2,425
  32. Tripura-251
  33. Uttar Pradesh-7,284
  34. Uttarakhand-716
  35. West Bengal- 4,813

Videos