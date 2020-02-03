Coronavirus case in Kerala: State health minister confirms third case

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja has confirmed the third case of novel coronavirus in the state. The state government has announced high alert in Kerala.

The patient is tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod and is said to be stable.

"The patient is under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The patient's condition is stable. The patient had returned from Wuhan, China," Shailaja said.

The patient is kept in isolation in the hospital and is being closely monitored.

The patient had recently come back from Wuhan in China, according to a PIB release. The first two cases were also detected from Kerala where the government has quarantined nearly 2,000 people and kept them under observation at different hospitals, homes and quarantine facilities.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed from Thrissur last Thursday. A woman medical student tested positive for the virus infection after she returned from Wuhan.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in China, Kerala, which is thickly populated, has been on high alert as a large number of students from the state are studying in the University of Wuhan.

Around 350 people have died in (China's) Wuhan so far and over 14,000 are already infected in the country. Coronavirus has spread to nearly 25 countries so far, including India and the US.

Meanwhile, the government brought back 323 more Indians and seven Maldivians by air from the Chinese city which is the ground zero of the outbreak. The total number of evacuees is 654 so far.

The central government also temporarily suspended the e-visa facility for Chinese citizens travelling to India as well as foreigners dwelling in the neighbouring country. The government also issued a fresh travel advisory to Indian citizens saying anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined.

