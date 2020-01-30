BREAKING: First case of coronavirus confirmed in India; student tested positive in Kerala

The first confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported from Kerala where a student studying in Wuhan University, China, has been tested positive with the deadly virus. "The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," a PIB statement said.

Coronavirus gets its name from the word âcoronaâ which means crown in Latin.#Coronavirus has a series of crown-like spikes on its surface.



What are the initial symptoms?

How does the virus spread?



Two days back, a 28-year-old resident of Mohali, Punjab, who returned from China recently, was also admitted to the isolation ward of PGIMER, Chandigarh, after showing novel Coronavirus-like symptoms.

Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, is the centre of Coronavirus outbreak. The virus has now spread in many parts of the world. Nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170, with 38 fatalities reported in the Hubei province.

The Indian government has also decided to evacuate over 250 Indians from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the outbreak of deadly coronavirus has killed several people.

The Union health ministry has also urged passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1 to come forward for self-reporting at the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress etc. The ministry has issued a 24X7 helpline number for any query on coronavirus, which is 91-11-23978046.

Passengers who report symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever and cough are advised to fill up the 'Self Reporting Form' before landing.

The Health secretary has also written to States and UTs to review their preparedness to prevent and control coronavirus and also to plug any gaps in areas such as surveillance, laboratory support infection prevention and control, logistics, risk communication.

What is coronavirus virus

The coronavirus, which was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in December, has spread to every province in China. The new coronavirus-named 2019-nCoV-is thought to have originated in the food market of the central China metropolis and has since infected more than two thousand people.

Symptoms of coronavirus

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the virus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

