Coronavirus Live Updates: 5 new COVID-19 positive cases in Noida; authorities seal houses

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 873, and the deadly virus has claimed 21 lives so far. The latest victim of the virus was a 63-year-old patient from Kerala. With this, the state has reported first coronavirus related death. Only 78 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India thus far. Across the world, the virus has infected 607,166 people and has claimed 27,774 lives. After a sudden increase in cases, the US has now the highest number of coronavirus patients in the world with 104,256 cases. Italy leads with the most deaths at 9,134.

4.32 PM: It has been found, as per reports world over also, that elderly people are at a higher risk: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

4.30 PM: A 46-year-old COVID19 positive patient in Ahmedabad passes away. She was admitted to the hospital on 26th March She was suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes and was on ventilator: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital. -ANI

4.15 PM: University Grants Commission to contribute one day's salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to combat COVID19. UGC also appeals to VCs of Universities & principals of colleges to urge their teaching & non-teaching colleagues to also contribute. - ANI

4.00 PM: Watch Health Ministry briefing on coronavirus, on 28th March

12.46 PM: Urge people to stay put: Sisodia on exodus

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Ghazipur near Delhi-UP where people have gathered in huge number to board special buses for their homes in Uttar Pradesh.

12.45 PM: Kerala reports first death

A 69-year-old man died due to COVID-19 at Kochi Medical College today, says Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttappan. This is the first death in Kerala due to coronavirus.

12.40 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with AYUSH professionals via video conference over COVID19.

12.29 PM: Naval aircraft carries samples of suspected COVID-19 patients

The Indian Navy helped the Goa government in transporting 60 samples of suspected coronavirus patients in the state to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing, an official said on Saturday. A Dornier aircraft of Indian Navy, carrying 60 samples for COVID-19 testing, took off from INS Hansa for Pune on March 27, a spokesperson of the central government said. The samples were carried by a technician from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), which is located near Panaji, he said. - PTI

12.20 PM: As India goes under lockdown, Delhi sees cleanest air

The sun shone bright in a cloudless blue sky in the national capital which recorded a significant drop in the mercury on Saturday due to intermittent rains over the last two days. The city and its surrounding areas also recorded lowest concentrations of PM10, particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter, since August 18 last year. At 10 am, PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 32.5 microgram per cubic meter, the lowest since 15.9 g/m3 recorded on August 18 last year. The city's overall air quality index at 11 am stood at 40, which falls in the "good" category. - PTI

12.10 PM: Indian railways to convert coaches into isolation wards

The idea is to reach hinterland to treat infected patients, says Railways on converting coaches into isolation wards.Once finalised in next few days, every railway zone will produce a rake of 10 coaches every week. - PTI

12.05 PM: Kerala's first COVID-19 death reported from a hospital in Kochi: State government.

12.00 PM: Ola to contribute Rs 20 crore: Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder & CEO

Millions of drivers and their families find themselves without an income today. To support them, we're launching the 'Drive the Driver' fund. I'm contributing my next year salary and Ola along with employees will contribute Rs 20 crore to the fund.

11.45 PM: Centre approaches manufacturers for all kinds of supplies

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, would like to reach out to you, if you are in the field of manufacturing or supply of following items related to use in COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Please do the following: Inform State Government/UT of your State/UT; register as supplier in Government e Market Place (GeM) at https://gem.gov.in; and download list of items related to use in COVID-19 (coronavirus)," says the MSME Department.

11:20: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi about Karnataka blocking state border

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi on Karnataka blocking prominent border state highway, causing hardship for cargo movement to Kerala

11:10 AM: Indian Railways prepare isolation cabins on trains to fight coronavirus

Isolation coaches have been prepared by the Indian Railways to fight the #Coronavirus Pandemic.

11:00 AM: Religious leaders in Kerala issue joint statemnet to help curb coronavirus

Kerala: Religious leaders, including that of the Christian community, issue a joint press statement stating 'to curb the spread of the virus, we enforced certain restrictions on entry to pilgrim centers. We're fighting this menace, by highlighting the concern for the others..."

10:50 AM: GoAir offers assistance to government for transportaion of migrant workers

GoAir has offered its assistance to the Government in helping migrant workers get home. Earlier SpiceJet had also offered assistance to government is transportaing migrant workers

10:40 AM: Noida Authority authorizes 260 pharmacies for avaliability of medicines

Authority had authorised 260 pharmacies, 450 groceries, & eCommerce companies, with a strength of 1,500 delivery boys, for #homedelivery of essential goods at the doorsteps of Noida residents. This service will be available from 28.03.2020.

10:30 AM: Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi on plight of migrant workers amidst lockdown

Congress President & CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi drawing his attention towards the plight of migrant workers amidst the lockdown.

10:20 AM: Five confirmed in West Bengal today got infected from a UK-returned

According to the state health department, all 5 have a history of contact with a positive case from Delhi who came from UK on March 16. The state govt claims that all those who tested positive belong to "a closed group of siblings and relatives'.

10:10 AM: Five more people test positive for coronavirus in West Bengal

Five members of a family, including three children, tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 15. Among the new cases is a 9-month-old, rest are family members

9:50 AM: Police checks passes and identity cards at Delhi-Noida border

Delhi: Passes and identity cards of people being checked at Delhi-Noida border as they commute to their work or to provide/avail essential services, amid #CoronavirusLockdown.

9:40 AM: Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in confirmed in Punjab

Two coronavirus positive cases found in the state today - a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, who travelled to Punjab and a 21-year-old woman in Bhilwara. Total number of positive cases in the state now rises to 52: Rajasthan Health Department

9:30 AM: Six more cases discovered in Gujarat, total rises to 53

Six more people have been tested COVID19 positive, taking total number of cases to 53 in Gujarat: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and family welfare Department

9:24 AM: 149 cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours in India

Total positive cases in India now stand at 873. Updated state wise distribution released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 873 (including foreign nationals; 79 people cured/discharged, 19 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:18 AM: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 873

Total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 873 (including foreign nationals as at 9.30 AM; 79 people cured/discharged, 19 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:12 AM: Bengal woman booked for spreading misinformation on social media

A 29-year-old woman has been booked & arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about a doctor being infected with coronavirus in Beleghata area of Kolkata.

9:10 AM: Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Maharashtra

6 new coronavirus positive cases found in Maharashtra today. Five in Mumbai and ne in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 159: Maharashtra Health Ministry

9.00 AM: Coronavirus update from Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) District Collector, R Bhatt, says that apart from present quarantine facility for 400, the authorities have acquired 1,541 single rooms at various hotels. "We've also marked places to set up 13000 beds. We're ready with arrangement to quarantine 15000 people,if required," he added.

8.40 AM: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO on COVID-19

There are now, more than half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 20,000 deaths. These are tragic numbers, but let us also remember that around the world, more than a hundred thousand people have recovered.

8.32 AM: Odisha Assembly staff quarantined

After an employee at Odisha Legislative Assembly was found to have contacted a COVID-19 positive person, the entire staff of the Assembly have been quarantined and assembly building is being sanitised: SN Patra, Odisha Assembly Speaker.

8.31 AM: US reports 345 new coronavirus deaths; 18000 new cases in the United States in one day.

8.30 AM: US House approves $2 trillion coronavirus bill

The US House of Representatives on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion (Euro 1.77 trillion) aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed it into law. The massive bill passed the Senate and House of Representatives nearly unanimously. - Reuters

8.15 AM: Stop mass exodus of migrant labourers, MHA to states

The Union Home Ministry on Friday asked state governments to prevent a mass exodus of migrant agriculture labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector employees from their workplaces to hometowns amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

8.00 AM: US announces USD 174 mn aid to 64 countries

The United States on Friday announced USD 174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic. This is in addition to the USD 100 million aid announced by the US in February. - PTI