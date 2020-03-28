Coronavirus Live Updates: 5 new COVID-19 positive cases in Noida; authorities seal houses

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 873, and the deadly virus has claimed 21 lives so far. The latest victim of the virus was a 63-year-old patient from Kerala. With this, the state has reported first coronavirus related death. Only 78 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India thus far. Across the world, the virus has infected 607,166 people and has claimed 27,774 lives. After a sudden increase in cases, the US has now the highest number of coronavirus patients in the world with 104,256 cases. Italy leads with the most deaths at 9,134.
4.32 PM: It has been found, as per reports world over also, that elderly people are at a higher risk: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
4.30 PM: A 46-year-old COVID19 positive patient in Ahmedabad passes away. She was admitted to the hospital on 26th March She was suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes and was on ventilator: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital. -ANI
4.15 PM: University Grants Commission to contribute one day's salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to combat COVID19. UGC also appeals to VCs of Universities & principals of colleges to urge their teaching & non-teaching colleagues to also contribute. - ANI
4.00 PM: Watch Health Ministry briefing on coronavirus, on 28th March
3.18 PM: Stay where they are, Kejriwal to migrant workers
"We have made arrangements for living, eating, drinking, everything in Delhi," says the Delhi CM.
3.15 PM: Priyanka Gandhi on mass exodus
How can we as a nation just leave thousands of migrant workers to fend for themselves? asks the Congress leader.
3.10 PM: Supply line issue in Kerala
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor requests the state governor to address issue of "vital supply line". "Several trucks with essential goods for Kerala are stuck at the border," says the leader.
3.05 PM: Maha govt not to recover stamp duty
In wake of coronavirus crisis, for two years starting from April 1, 2020, the Maharashtra government will not to recover additonal 1 per cent stamp duty in MMR and areas of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur civic bodies. The duty was imposed in February 2019 to mop up funds for infra projects.
3.00 PM: Maruti ties up with AgVA Healthcare to produce ventilators
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Saturday said it had entered into an arrangement with AgVA Healthcare to try and produce up to 10,000 ventilators per month to help bridge the shortfall of the life-saving medical device in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Maruti said AgVa Healthcare, which is an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators, would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them. The company would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes.
2.45 PM: Five new cases in Noida
In a latest development, five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Noida, following which authorities have sealed their houses, reported Aaj Tak. Earlier today, it was reported that three persons, including two women, were tested positive of COVID-19 in the city. All were reportedly infected by a UK-based man staying at a luxury hotel in the city.
2.40 PM: FM to talk to banks today
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold talks with all heads of public sector banks and private banks today. The FM will discuss banks' plans to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in India, in which banks will lay out their plans.
2.30 PM: Chennai police finds unique way to spread awareness on COVID-19
2.22 PM: India's response to COVID-19 has been "pre-emptive, pro-active and graded", says government, brushes aside allegations that 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced without any planning.
2.12 PM: Six new coronavirus cases reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat each.
2.07 PM: Landlords can take rent only after a month: Noida DM
Landlords can take rent from tenants only after a month in Gautam Budh Nagar in wake of coronavirus lockdown. No exodus of workers on ground of rent will be allowed in present circumstances, says District Magistrate BN Singh. - ANI
2.00 PM: Bengal women held for posting fake news
The police has arrested a woman from the city for allegedly posting fake news about a doctor working at a state-run hospital here. The 29-year-old woman, on her social networking account, had said that the doctor working at Beliaghata ID Hospital was infected with COVID-19 while treating patients afflicted with the disease, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said on Saturday. She was arrested by the officers of the cyber crime cell of Kolkata Police on Friday night.
1.45 PM: Italy death toll crosses 9,000
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has surged by 919 to 9,134, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, easily the highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on Feb. 21.
1.29 PM: Migrants' exodus from Chandigarh
Labourers heading towards their native places in Tikamgarh,Madhya Pradesh, amid coronavirus lockdown. "What will we eat if we will not leave for our homes? I have Rs 200 left in my pocket which I'll use to buy snacks for my child en route home," says Heera, a worker.
1.21 PM: Tamil Nadu reports two new positive cases
"A 42-year-old man Kumbakonam who had returned from West Indies and 49-year-old man from Katpadi who had returned from UK at Vellore Pvt Hospital. Both had travelled via Middle East. They're in isolation and stable," says Tamil Nadu Health Minister.
1.17 PM: Lockdown may cost economy Rs 8.76 lakh crore
India is now facing its greatest crisis since its independence. There is a 21-day lockdown to enforce self-distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and flatten its growth curve. It is natural that in the process, the economy is on complete bed rest. The exercise is to find out the cost of this lockdown.
1.10 PM: The plight of migrant workers
Migrant workers here say that they are facing a lot of trouble, especially when it comes to food, amid coronavirusLockdown. Sanjay, from UP's Raebaerli says, "Police had come 2 days back and distributed pizza among us. Didn't get anything after that. What should we do?"
12.59 PM: 600 schools in Delhi providing food, please stay at home: Sisodia
"Food is being provided at around 600 schools in Delhi. Homeless people can stay at night shelters and these schools," says the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.
12.51 PM: Mass exodus amid nationwide lockdown
A labourer in Jaipur, Rajasthan, says he's coming from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and have to go to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. "I did not want to leave the city but my employer refused to give money & ration. I have not eaten properly for the past 3 days," he adds.
12.46 PM: Urge people to stay put: Sisodia on exodus
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Ghazipur near Delhi-UP where people have gathered in huge number to board special buses for their homes in Uttar Pradesh.
12.45 PM: Kerala reports first death
A 69-year-old man died due to COVID-19 at Kochi Medical College today, says Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttappan. This is the first death in Kerala due to coronavirus.
12.40 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with AYUSH professionals via video conference over COVID19.
12.29 PM: Naval aircraft carries samples of suspected COVID-19 patients
The Indian Navy helped the Goa government in transporting 60 samples of suspected coronavirus patients in the state to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing, an official said on Saturday. A Dornier aircraft of Indian Navy, carrying 60 samples for COVID-19 testing, took off from INS Hansa for Pune on March 27, a spokesperson of the central government said. The samples were carried by a technician from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), which is located near Panaji, he said. - PTI
12.20 PM: As India goes under lockdown, Delhi sees cleanest air
The sun shone bright in a cloudless blue sky in the national capital which recorded a significant drop in the mercury on Saturday due to intermittent rains over the last two days. The city and its surrounding areas also recorded lowest concentrations of PM10, particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter, since August 18 last year. At 10 am, PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 32.5 microgram per cubic meter, the lowest since 15.9 g/m3 recorded on August 18 last year. The city's overall air quality index at 11 am stood at 40, which falls in the "good" category. - PTI
12.10 PM: Indian railways to convert coaches into isolation wards
The idea is to reach hinterland to treat infected patients, says Railways on converting coaches into isolation wards.Once finalised in next few days, every railway zone will produce a rake of 10 coaches every week. - PTI
12.05 PM: Kerala's first COVID-19 death reported from a hospital in Kochi: State government.
12.00 PM: Ola to contribute Rs 20 crore: Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder & CEO
Millions of drivers and their families find themselves without an income today. To support them, we're launching the 'Drive the Driver' fund. I'm contributing my next year salary and Ola along with employees will contribute Rs 20 crore to the fund.
11.45 PM: Centre approaches manufacturers for all kinds of supplies
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, would like to reach out to you, if you are in the field of manufacturing or supply of following items related to use in COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Please do the following: Inform State Government/UT of your State/UT; register as supplier in Government e Market Place (GeM) at https://gem.gov.in; and download list of items related to use in COVID-19 (coronavirus)," says the MSME Department.
11:20: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi about Karnataka blocking state border
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi on Karnataka blocking prominent border state highway, causing hardship for cargo movement to Kerala
11:10 AM: Indian Railways prepare isolation cabins on trains to fight coronavirus
11:00 AM: Religious leaders in Kerala issue joint statemnet to help curb coronavirus
10:50 AM: GoAir offers assistance to government for transportaion of migrant workers
GoAir has offered its assistance to the Government in helping migrant workers get home. Earlier SpiceJet had also offered assistance to government is transportaing migrant workers
10:40 AM: Noida Authority authorizes 260 pharmacies for avaliability of medicines
Authority had authorised 260 pharmacies, 450 groceries, & eCommerce companies, with a strength of 1,500 delivery boys, for #homedelivery of essential goods at the doorsteps of Noida residents.
10:30 AM: Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi on plight of migrant workers amidst lockdown
10:20 AM: Five confirmed in West Bengal today got infected from a UK-returned
According to the state health department, all 5 have a history of contact with a positive case from Delhi who came from UK on March 16. The state govt claims that all those who tested positive belong to "a closed group of siblings and relatives'.
10:10 AM: Five more people test positive for coronavirus in West Bengal
Five members of a family, including three children, tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 15. Among the new cases is a 9-month-old, rest are family members
9:50 AM: Police checks passes and identity cards at Delhi-Noida border
9:40 AM: Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in confirmed in Punjab
Two coronavirus positive cases found in the state today - a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, who travelled to Punjab and a 21-year-old woman in Bhilwara. Total number of positive cases in the state now rises to 52: Rajasthan Health Department
9:30 AM: Six more cases discovered in Gujarat, total rises to 53
Six more people have been tested COVID19 positive, taking total number of cases to 53 in Gujarat: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and family welfare Department
9:24 AM: 149 cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours in India
Total positive cases in India now stand at 873. Updated state wise distribution released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
9:18 AM: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 873
Total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 873 (including foreign nationals as at 9.30 AM; 79 people cured/discharged, 19 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
9:12 AM: Bengal woman booked for spreading misinformation on social media
A 29-year-old woman has been booked & arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about a doctor being infected with coronavirus in Beleghata area of Kolkata.
9:10 AM: Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Maharashtra
6 new coronavirus positive cases found in Maharashtra today. Five in Mumbai and ne in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 159: Maharashtra Health Ministry
9.00 AM: Coronavirus update from Bhilwara
Bhilwara (Rajasthan) District Collector, R Bhatt, says that apart from present quarantine facility for 400, the authorities have acquired 1,541 single rooms at various hotels. "We've also marked places to set up 13000 beds. We're ready with arrangement to quarantine 15000 people,if required," he added.
8.40 AM: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO on COVID-19
There are now, more than half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 20,000 deaths. These are tragic numbers, but let us also remember that around the world, more than a hundred thousand people have recovered.
8.32 AM: Odisha Assembly staff quarantined
After an employee at Odisha Legislative Assembly was found to have contacted a COVID-19 positive person, the entire staff of the Assembly have been quarantined and assembly building is being sanitised: SN Patra, Odisha Assembly Speaker.
8.31 AM: US reports 345 new coronavirus deaths; 18000 new cases in the United States in one day.
8.30 AM: US House approves $2 trillion coronavirus bill
The US House of Representatives on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion (Euro 1.77 trillion) aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed it into law. The massive bill passed the Senate and House of Representatives nearly unanimously. - Reuters
8.15 AM: Stop mass exodus of migrant labourers, MHA to states
The Union Home Ministry on Friday asked state governments to prevent a mass exodus of migrant agriculture labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector employees from their workplaces to hometowns amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus.
8.00 AM: US announces USD 174 mn aid to 64 countries
The United States on Friday announced USD 174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic. This is in addition to the USD 100 million aid announced by the US in February. - PTI
