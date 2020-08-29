Coronavirus: India may see 4.92 lakh deaths by December 1, reveals US study

India may witness 4,92,379 deaths due to coronavirus by December 1, 2020, if social distancing norms and other lockdown measures to control the virus remain lenient. According to the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME)'s projection, everyday COVID-19 fatalities may cross 10,000-mark from November 18. And, it might further climb to 15,000 from December 1 if Centre and state governments ease lockdown restrictions.

However, India can prevent as many as 2,91,144 deaths by December 1 if people follow social distancing norms and wear masks in public regularly. India's current COVID-19 death count stands at 62,550.

The research institute has estimated that daily infection rate, including those not tested, might surge to 1,05,78,006 in case of ease in lockdown norms. The daily COVID-19 infection count may reduce by 46, 57,475 by December 1, if state-level lockdowns are re-imposed in case the daily death rate exceeds 8 per million in the state.

As per the report, reducing human contact can drive down infections. Also, mask use, testing, isolation, and contact tracing can help in containing the spread of the virus.

At present, India is the third worst-hit country from coronavirus after the US and Brazil. On Saturday, India registered more than 75,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. Since August 4, India's daily coronavirus case count has been the highest in the world. The US coronavirus cases have reached 5.93 million, and Brazil's tally stands at 3.81 million to date.

