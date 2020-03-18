Coronavirus leads to surge in streaming of pandemic, apocalyptic films

All of a sudden, Steven Soderbergh's 2011-film Contagion, has become one of the most-watched films currently. The nine-year-old drama has become the second most-watched film in Warner Bros catalog in 2020. The film is also trending on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Videos and iTunes.

The recent surge of Contagion viewership is because of its uncanny resemblance with the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has grappled the entire world.

The Academy award-winning film revolves around a virus outbreak that disturbs scoial order and kills thousands of people. Contagion features Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon and Jude Law in the lead role roles.

Besides Contagion, several other movies have seen a massive uptick in streaming. All these films are related to pandemic, disease break, and the apocalypse.

1. FLU

Korean disaster-film Flu, which is about the outbreak of H5N1 virus has also become one of the most-watched films in recent times. Flu released in 2008. It showcases the situation of how countries fail to control the pandemic.

The 1995 film Outbreak, starring Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, and Patrick Dempsey, is now in Netflix's Top 10. The film is loosely based on the Ebola outbreak. In the film, doctors struggled to find a cure for a deadly virus spreading throughout a California town. The movie is available on YouTube and Google Play.

It is a Malayalam medical thriller film, set in the backdrop of Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. One can watch it on YouTube or on Amazon.

The Last Days is a Spanish science fiction thriller film directed by David and Alex Pastor. This film is available on Netflix.

5. CARRIERS

Sci-fi film Carriers is a story about four friends fleeing a viral pandemic soon after learn they are more dangers than any virus. The film released in 2009.

6. 12 Monkeys

Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys is a 1995 American neo-noir science fiction film. It is a story about a deadly virus released in 1996, forcing survivors to live underground. A group known as the Army of the Twelve Monkeys is believed to have released the virus. This can be watched on Amazon as well as Netflix.

Eight survivors fly off in a damaged 747 jet to escape a lethal virus that has decimated the planet. The Carrier is available on Amazon prime Video.