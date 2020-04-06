Coronavirus in India Highlights: 4,281 infected with COVID-19; death toll at 111

Coronavirus Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the Central Ministers via video conference. He appreciated the leadership of the Ministers and said that the continuous feedback provided by them had been effective in strategizing for tackling COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 4,281 today, with the country 3,851 active cases and 111 deaths.

10:35 pm: 1,01,068 samples tested on April 6, says ICMR

A total of 1,01,068 samples have been tested as on April 6, 2020, ICMR said in its latest report on Monday night. As per the report, 4,135 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

"Today, on April 6, 2020, till 9 PM IST, 11,432 samples have been reported. Of these, 311 were positive for SARS-CoV-2," it said.

10:30 pm: PM Modi, Bahrain King discuss COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa over coronavirus crisis on Monday. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its consequences, including on logistics chains and financial markets. The leaders agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch and ensure all possible support to each other for dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.

10:05 pm: Madhya Pradesh reports 63 new positive COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 63 new positive COVID-19 cases, including 43 in Bhopal, 16 in Indore, 1 each in Betul, Vidisha and Ujjain and 1 more in another district. As a result, the total number of cases in the state rose to 256, says Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Health Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh.

10:00 pm: One more doctor, 11 nursing officers of Delhi State Cancer Institute tested positive for COVID-19

One more doctor and 11 nursing officers of Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported. A total of 2 doctors and 16 nursing officers of the institute have tested positive till now, it added.

9:30 pm: Maharashtra reports 120 new COVID19 positive cases, 7 deaths on Monday

Maharashtra Health Department has said that the state has reported as many as 120 new COVID19 positive cases and 7 deaths today. As a result, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra increased to 868, while death tally increased to 52.

9:10 pm: Telangana CM KCR suggests extension of lockdown by 2 weeks

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday suggested that the coronavirus lockdown in the state shall extend by 2 weeks. However, there is no official announcement on extension yet.

Telangana Chief Minister's Office now clarifies that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested extension of lockdown for 2 more weeks (after April 15). He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. No announcement of extension yet.

An empowered committee met today in North Block to discuss exit plan from April 14. Officials from NITI Aayog, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Minitry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Railway Board, Department of Health and Research, Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Ministry of HRD, and representatives from FICCI and CII attended the meeting.

8.02 PM: IAF continues coronavirus support operations

Indian Air Force sent a consignment of medical supplies from Baghdogra to Gangtok in a Mi17V5 helicopter as part of its coronavirus support operations.

7.54 PM: Irish PM Leo Varadkar returns to duties as a doctor amid coronavirus pandemic

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the #CoronavirusLockdown shall continue in the state after April 14 till June 3.

7.47 PM: Producer Karima Morani's daughters Shaza, Zoya test positive for coronavirus

Bollywood producer Karima Morani's daughter Shaza and Zoya have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Now the entire will be tested for infection.

7.35 PM: Advisory asks to look for coronavirus symptoms in tigers

An advisory by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to Central Zoo Authority, tiger reserves and Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, asked them to observe tigers for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 through direct observation and camera trap images. The advisory came after a tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus.

7.05 PM: Coronavirus news: India receives 1.7 lakh PPEs from China

7.05 PM: Decision to suspend MPLADS fund "ill-advised": RJD MP Manoj Jha

An order for 80 lakh complete PPE kits (including N95 masks) had been placed on a Singapore based platform earlier & now it has been indicated that supplies will commence from 11th April with 2 lakhs, followed by 8 lakhs more in a week: Government of India

7.03 PM: Coronavirus in India: Total cases at 4,281; death toll at 111

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that as on April 6, 6PM, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 4,281. Out of these, 3851 are active cases, 318 have been cured and discharged, whereas 111 have died due to the respiratory infection.

6.44 PM: Coronavirus update: 13 new cases in Kerala, total tally at 327

Kerala has reported 13 new coronavirus cases today. Out of these 9 are in Kasargod, 2 in Malappuram, 1 in Pathanamthitta and 1 in Kollam, informed CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 327, he added.

6.34 PM: Rapido collaborates with Big Basket, Big Bazaar, Spencer's for delivering essentials

Online bike taxi aggregator Rapido has joined hands with BigBasket, Big Baazar and Spencer's Retail to help last-mile deliveries of essential items during the 21-day lockdown period. Rapido said it would not charge any commission and will act as the platform to facilitate deliveries.

6.26 PM: 50 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu; 48 of them attended Tablighi Jamaat

Fifty new cases of coronavirus have emegred in Tamil Nadu, informed state Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. These patients include 48 attendees from Tablighi Jamaat, she further added. Total positive COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 621, including 570 Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

6.20 PM: No legal action against WhatsApp group admins, members over coronavirus jokes: PIB Fact Check

Government has refuted rumours that legal action will be taken against WhatsApp group admins and members over jokes on coronavirus, and the group shall be closed for two days. "Fake message is going around on social media claiming that legal action would be taken against admin and group members who post jokes on #Coronavirus , hence group admin should close the group for 2 days. This is #Fake! No such order has been issued by the Government," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

RJD MP Manoj Jha writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Union Cabinet's decision to suspend the MPLAD funds a period of two years, states, the decision "appears to be ill-advised".

6.00 PM: Suspending MPLADS fund knee-jerk reaction; will hurt poor most, says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Fake message is going around on social media claiming that legal action would be taken against admin and group members who post jokes on #Coronavirus , hence group admin should close the group for 2 days.

This is #Fake! No such order has been issued by the Government



This is #Fake! No such order has been issued by the Government pic.twitter.com/TFB5GCH2Vg PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 6, 2020

5.55 PM: Lifting lockdown not possible even if a single coronavirus case remains: UP Additional Chief Secretary

There is little possibility of lifting lockdown after April 15 as claimed in a section of media, said Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi. We will not be in a position to lift the lockdown even if a single case of COVID-19 is left in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

5.46 PM: 4kg wheat, 1 kg rice will be given to poor without ration cards, says Kejriwal

1/2 months ahead.MPLADS is a targeted&nimble instrument to customise micro level interventions to alliviate distress.

I think MPLAD Funds need to be restored.Plz re-think it once again. It is a knee jerk reaction much like the lockdown at a 4 hour notice. It will hurt poor most Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 6, 2020

5.35 PM: 20 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 10 from Nizamuddin Markaz event: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 523, informed CM Arvind Kejriwal. In the last 24 hours, 20 fresh cases have been reported, including 10 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event. One person has died due to novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7, said Kejriwal.

5.25 PM: Only 3,000 PPEs sent by Centre; I arranged 2,27,000 myself, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

From tomorrow, ration will be distributed at 421 govt schools to the poor who don't have ration card in Delhi. Each person will get 4 kg wheat &one kg rice. We aim to give ration to 10 lakh such people & will take more food grains from the Centre if need arises:CM Arvind Kejriwal

5.18 PM: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks immediate release of GST arrears and resolution of other pending issue for better preparedness against coronavirus,

Only 3000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been sent by the Centre yesterday, I myself arranged 2,27,000 PPEs: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. #COVID19

5.17 PM: Coronavirus update: 3 new cases in Kashmir

Three new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Kashmir, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir. So far, there are 109 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jammu Kashmir, out of which 103 are active - 85 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.

5.05 PM: Coronavirus: India Army to bolster manpower at Narela quarantine camp

The Indian Army is increasing its strength at Narela quarantine camp to 5 doctors and 31 paramedics, sources told ANI. A team of Army medical personnel has been deployed there to assist the local administration there.

5.01 PM: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy takes stock of coronavirus preparedness

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for the immediate release of the states GST arrears and resolution of other pending issues to enable effective management of COVID19 crisis.

4.50PM: CM Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said that West Bengal should have a policy-making body for coronavirus, and nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee must be be engaged into it.

4.19 PM: Orders placed for 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits for conducting COVID-19 tests in hotspots: ICMR

4.18 PM: People above 60 years account for 63 per cent COVID-19 deaths: Health ministry official

4.15 PM: During coronavirus lockdown, 16.94 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been transported across India till now. In 13 states, 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and in 8 states, 1.32 lakh metric tonnes of rice have been allotted: Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry

4.13 PM: 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers quarantined

The government has quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts; 5 Haryana villages where they visited have been sealed: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

4.12 PM: Males account for 73 pc total COVID-19 deaths, female 27 per cent: Health ministry official

4.11 PM: 693 new coronavirus cases reported since Sunday: Health ministry official

4.10 PM: 22 fresh Coronavirus positive cases reported in Rajashtan, taking the total number of cases in the state to 288.

4.05 PM: PM Modi during Cabinet meet

The PM also said government would provide all possible help to farmers in harvesting season. PM suggested harnessing technology and encouraging exploration of innovative solutions like using 'truck aggregators' to connect farmers with mandis, on the lines of app-based cab services.

The PM said it was imperative that leaders communicate exhaustively with the state and district administration, especially in districts which are hotspots for COVID-19 pandemic, to be apprised of the ground situation and also provide solutions to the emerging problems.

3.50 PM: Coronavirus cases in UP: 227

Sixteen more persons have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. Areas that have reported fresh COVID-19 cases include Lucknow (6), Sitapur (8) and Agra (2), an official KGMU statement said.

3.40 PM: Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth's message for Indians

"Namaste India, Chris Hemsworth coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India, and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during the production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning. But due to all that's happening in the world at the moment, I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone," he said in a video.

3.36 PM: Time to put aside differences: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as "one people", putting aside differences of religion, caste and class and to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. "Compassion, empathy and self-sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle," the Congress leader said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today held a review of COVID19 situation in the state and measures being taken to contain its spread.

3.27 PM: Maulana Saad served another notice

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has served its second notice under section 91 of CrPC with more questions to the chief of Markaz, Maulana Saad, officials said. The Delhi Police issued the second notice after the reply by Maulana Saad against the first notice by crime branch was found unsatisfactory. Under section 91 of CrPC, the person or the suspect has to provide details and documents as asked by the officer.

3.26 PM: Liquor shop looted in Delhi amid lockdown rising

Another incident of liquor theft has come to light from liquor shops in Delhi and NCR on the 13th day of the 21-day lockdown. Thieves broke into a shop in Delhi and stole several boxes of liquor. Thieves fled with liquor worth lakhs from a closed liquor government shop in PVC market located in Mundka area of Outer Delhi, where the entire market is closed due to lockdown.

3.15 PM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi: 503

Delhi Government has decided that Lok Nayak Hospital (that includes GB Pant Hospital) with a capacity of 2000 beds and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital that can accommodate 450 beds will now be dedicated for coronavirus cases only. The UT has reported 7 deaths.

3.10 PM: Coronavirus cases in Punjab: 68

One more person in Mohali has tested COVID-19 positive. He is the son of one of the two persons from Mohali who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and had tested positive earlier. He is being moved to Gian Sagar Isolation facility, Banur. The state has reported six deaths so far.

3.10 PM: 1,000 cases in Russia in one day

Russia's coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country's crisis response centre said on Monday. Cases have been recorded widely, but Moscow remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 591 new cases, the centre said. Forty-seven people have died across the country, it said. - Reuters

3.04 PM: AIIMS docs allege targetting

The Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'targeting of doctors for raising genuine concerns related to COVID19 preparedness'.

The #Coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste & class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy& self sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle.

3.03 PM: Wockhardt Hospital shut amid COVID-19 scare

Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has been declared a containment zone after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for the deadly virus, The Times of India reported. The civic body officials have started testing people inside the hospital and no one will be allowed to leave or enter the premises unless everyone tests negative twice, the authorities said.

2.30 PM: Coronavirus cases in West Bangal

The state has reported 80 cases so far, including 3 deaths. 10 patients have also bee discharged or cured. Here in the picture, West Bengal Minister Dr Sashi Panja distributes food items & Ludo game kit among people of her constituency Shyampukur in Kolkata.

2.25 PM: Coronavirus cases in Assam

There are a total of 26 coronavirus positive cases in Assam so far. We have tested 2,000 samples till date, report of 165 samples to come by this evening, says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. No death has been reported from the northeastern state so far

2.20 PM: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

Twelve new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka; total number of infections in state at 163: Govt

2.19 PM: PM Modi practices social distancing while chairing Cabinet meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present.

Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'targeting of doctors for raising genuine concerns related to #COVID19 preparedness'.

2.14 PM: IAF sergeant tests positive

The Indian Air Force Sergeant, who was in the Nizamuddin area around the Tablighi Jamaat event, has tested negative for COVID-19 in the initial tests. As per protocol, more tests would be carried out. He was put in quarantine as a precautionary measure: Indian Air Force officials

1.57 PM: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

Karnataka has reported four deaths, taking the overall state tally to 151. Total 12 patients have recovered so far.

1.23 PM: PSUs, ports donate Rs 52 crore

All major ports and public sector undertakings under Ministry of Shipping have decided to contribute Rs 52 crore as CSR fund to 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund).

1.20 PM: 769 foreigners register on 'Stranded in India' portal

The Ministry of Tourism has launched portal strandedinindia.com on 31st March 2020, with a view to identify, assist and facilitate foreign tourists who are stranded in various parts of India due to the lockdown situation necessitated by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Such tourists would need to log on to the portal, provide some basic contact information and narrate the nature of issues being faced by them, if any. In the first 5 days of its operation, 769 foreign tourists from all over the country registered on the portal.

12.50 PM: Total 697 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

According to Health Ministry data, India has reported a total of 3,666 active COVID-19 positive cases whereas 109 people have died due to the virus. The updated health Ministry figures also show that 291 people have been cured till date.

12.45 PM: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers rare address

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in a rare televised address to the nation, invoked a war-time spirit of self-discipline and resolve to fight the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 5,000 in the country and about 70,000 people globally, assuring Britons that "better days will return". - PTI

12.40 PM: Another area in Rajashtan becomes hotspot

Thirty-nine fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Ramganj area of Jaipur on Sunday. The residents of Ramganj area are in a state of panic as the area has become a hotspot for coronavirus. Seventy-four cases have been reported until now.

12.30 PM: Download Aarogya Setu app: PM Modi

Govt has developed an Aarogya Setu app. I request all of you to tell people about it, everyone should make sure that at least 40 others install it. They will get info through it about possibly infected cases around them. In these tough times, we have to ensure this.

12.25 PM: PM Modi: We experienced yesterday at 9 pm, the strength of togetherness of 130 crores people of our country. People from every section of society and age group demonstrated this unity and strengthened the resolve in fight against COVID-19.

12.20 PM: PM Modi: I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal and one resolve - to win this war.

12.11 PM: Indians have shown unprecedented maturity: PM Modi

The maturity shown by the people during lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service: PM Narendra Modi

12.10 PM: Tried best to implement decisions: PM Modi

India's efforts have set an example before the world in tackling coronavisus pandemic. India is one of the countries which understood seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions & tried its best to implement them on ground.

12.09 PM: All countries should come together and fight this: PM Modi

India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting: PM Narendra Modi

12.06 PM: Humanity is facing a crisis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "This foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time."

12.00 AM: Some contacts couldn't be traced in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says the Delhi government has not been able to trace the contact of 70 people, out of the total number of positive cases found in Delhi. "Many of them were found to be positive only yesterday, so we will find it out by this evening," he added.

West Bengal Minister Dr Sashi Panja distributes food items & Ludo game kit among people of her constituency Shyampukur in Kolkata. "It is very difficult for people to stay at home for a long time. Ludo will help them keep engaged at home & get rid of mobile addiction," she says.

11.59 AM: Plight of cattle owners amid lockdown

Cattle owners in the Union Territory say they are facing difficulties due to corona lockdown. A cattle owner says: "Price of fodder has doubled and veterinarians have stopped visiting. We had to decrease the amount of fodder that we give to our cattle." - ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present.

11.56 AM: Almora resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident of Almora who had recently attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. Total positive corona virus cases in Uttarakhand at 27. - ANI

11.52 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started addressing BJP workers on the party's foundation day.

We have not been able to trace the contact of 70 people, out of the total number of positive cases found in Delhi. Many of them were found to be positive only yesterday, so we will find it out by this evening: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain #Coronavirus

11.29 AM: Statue of Unity put up for sale on OLX

An FIR has been filed against an unknown person in Gujarat who had placed an online advertisement to sell the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya in Narmada district for Rs 30,000 crore. According to the ad, the money generated would have been used to help the government meet its expenses for hospital equipment and medical infrastructure amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

10.45 AM: PM to address BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers today on party's 40th foundation day.

10.30 AM: India ranks extremely low in coronavirus-hit countries' list

India ranks extremely low in the coronavirus-hit countries list based on the number of tests done per million population. India has reported less than 4,300 infected cases and 1,30,000 tests so far. This means India has carried out 93 tests per million population and reported only three cases per million population.

10.10 AM: Govt clears air around 'fake' WHO lockdown schedule

The government has clarified the World Health Organisation (WHO) circular regarding the coronavirus lockdown schedule is fake. A WHO circular containing a detailed schedule of the coronavirus lockdown had been doing rounds on social media on Sunday.

Chandigarh: Cattle owners in the Union Territory say they are facing difficulties due to #CoronaLockdown. A cattle owner says, "Price of fodder has doubled & veterinarians have stopped visiting. We had to decrease the amount of fodder that we give to our cattle". #COVID19

10.00 AM: Check latest state-wise tally on coronavirus in India

9.45 AM: Coronavirus cases in Rajashtan: 274

Eight more people test positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan - 5 in Jhunjhunu, 2 in Dungarpur and 1 in Kota. The five people in Jhunjhunu and one in Dungarpur had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. "The total number of positive cases in the state increased to 274," says the Rajasthan Health Department.

#WATCH: PM Modi's message on BJP's 40th foundation day today

9.35 AM: 490 cases in 12 hours

India has seen an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. India's positive cases cross 4,000 mark -- at 4067, including 3,666 active cases, 292 cured and 109 death), says the health ministry data.

9.28 AM: Six test positive in Rajasthan

Six more persons tested positive for #COVID19 in Rajasthan's Bikaner. 5 of them are relatives of 60-yr-old COVID-19 positive woman who died earlier. 1 of them is a 17-yr-old male & is a contact of a Tablighi Jamaat returnee positive case. Total 266 cases in state: State Health Dept. - ANI

9.25 AM: Assam police, govt's frontline staff to get Rs 50 lakh insurance

Police personnel and other Assam government employees directly engaged in the fight against COVID-19 will get Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage, besides health workers, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the insurance coverage for the healthcare workers and the state government has decided to extend it to police personnel and all other frontline employees of departments directly engaged in containing the outbreak, Sonowal told reporters at the police headquarters here. - PTI

9.20 AM: Tiger at New York zoo tests positive

The 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia - and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill - are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn't yet showing symptoms, the zoo said. The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York.

9.15 AM: US braces for 'toughest' week

The United States on Sunday entered one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis, with government officials warning that the death toll in places such as New York, Michigan and Louisiana was a sign of trouble to come in other states.

9.10 AM: Coronavirus cases doubled in 4.1 days

The rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases in India is 4.1 days presently but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

9.00 AM: CEOs fear job losses, fall in revenue

A snap poll conducted by apex industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on 200 chief executives across sectors found majority of them fearing their revenues would fall more than 10 per cent and profits dip by over 5 per cent during the first six months of the current year 2020-21. While 80 per cent claimed their inventory was lying idle, 52 per cent are foreseeing job losses in their respective sectors, resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing 21-day lockdown.

8.45 PM: Power demand declines 32 GW

Power consumption load in India dropped around 85,300 Megawatts (MW) as people switched off electric lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Power, the demand in the grid went down from 1,17,300 MW at 8:49 pm to 85, 300 MW across India till 9:09 pm on April -- a reduction of 32,000 MW (32GW). The power-demand started to rise once the blackout was over. Therefore, the voltage was kept stable at a frequency between 49.7 to 50. 26 Hz, the ministry added.

8.30 AM: All BJP Karyakartas to give up one meal on our Foundation Day as a way to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown.