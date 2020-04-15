Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: Alcohol shops to continue to remain closed

The Ministry of Home Affairs released a set of extensive guidelines on Wednesday listing all the economic activities that will remain open throughout the lockdown and the ones that will shut shop till May 3. The government also listed all the establishments and industries that would be allowed to function once the norms are relaxed in certain areas after April 20. It said that all essential services will be operational and all essential goods will be available throughout this period. However, much to the dismay of a lot of people, the government did not name alcohol shops in the list of services that would be available.

Additionally, it specifically stated that bars would remain closed. "All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places" would remain prohibited till May 3.

It also stated that once the norms are relaxed after April 20, only supply of essential goods will be allowed. The government also specifically stated that all shops and carts, including ration shops dealing with food and groceries, hygiene items, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, poultry, meat and fish, animal feed and fodder etc should be allowed to operate while observing strict social distancing.

The ministry said that to ensure social distancing the authorities should encourage home delivery.

While the Centre has not relaxed norms for alcohol shops, states such as Assam and Meghalaya have ordered alcohol shops to open. Once the shops were opened in Assam, people thronged to the outlets to purchase booze. Long queues outside alcohol shops were reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. He said that restrictions would be relaxed after April 20 in areas that followed the lockdown norms perfectly.

