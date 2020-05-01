Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: What's now mandatory in public places, offices

The Centre has issued certain guidelines for movement of people in public areas in the wake of the third phase of the lockdown, which will come into force from May 4. As the government allows partial opening of the economy, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Jaan bhi, Jahaan bhi', people will have to bring a lot of behavioral changes as the country settles into the new normal.

WHAT'S NOW MANDATORY IN PUBLIC PLACES?

Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places.

All persons in charge of public places and transport must ensure social distancing as per the Centre's guidelines.

No organisation will allow gathering of five or more persons.

Marriages related gathering shall ensure social distancing and the maximum number of guests allowed shall not be more than 50.

Funeral related gathering shall ensure social distancing and maximum numbers allowed shall not be more than 20.

Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the state/UT.

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc, in public places, is not allowed.

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc, will ensure a minimum six feet distance from each other and also ensure not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop.

Wearing of masks is compulsory.

Social distancing and compulsory transport.

Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser preferably with the touch-free mechanism at all entry and exit points.

Frequent sanitisation of the entire workplace, common facilities and all points, which come into human contact.

The person above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age shall stay at home.

Use of Aarogya Setu app will be made compulsory for all employees, both private and public. "It shall be the responsibility of respective organisations to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the app among employees," says the Centre's guidelines.

Large physical meetings must be avoided.

Offices will have to earmark quarantine facilities to isolate employees in case anyone shows COVID-19 symptoms.

Companies will have to ensure transport facilities, wherever personal or public transport is not feasible.

