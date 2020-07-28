Coronavirus lockdown: 43% Indians suffering from depression, claims study

Forty-three percent Indians are suffering from depression amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown which is now in its fifth straight month, a survey showed. The respondents have been found to be having mild to severe symptoms of depression.

While 26 per cent people were suffering from mild depression, eleven per cent were having moderate symptoms of depression, according to the study by a smart-tech enabled preventive healthcare platform GOQii. Similarly, six per cent had severe symptoms of depression.

The coronavirus situation has taken a major toll on the mental health of citizens, the survey said. With series of lockdowns, anxiety, job cuts, health scares, and the overall volatile environment, stress levels are at an all-time high.

"Copious amounts of stress can lead to depression. With the current lockdown and lifestyles drastically changing, we have seen that 43 per cent of Indians are currently plagued with depression and are learning to cope with it," the study added.

"More than 59 per cent of the population said they had little pleasure in doing things these days, out of which 38 per cent have this feeling on a few days and 9 per cent feel so more than half of the days. Nearly 12 per cent felt this way almost every day in these times," the survey noted.

It pointed out that more than 57 per cent of the respondents complained of feeling tired or having little energy "at least some days in the last few weeks".

Meanwhile, India reported 47,704 positive cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, India's coronavirus tally has reached almost 15 lakh. Currently, India has a total of 14,84,157 cases of coronavirus, with 9,52,744 recoveries and 4,96,988 active cases.

