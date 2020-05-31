Coronavirus Lockdown 5.0: Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj, family members test positive

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday after his wife Amrita Rawat tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. His family members and some staff members have also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

"A Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand Government has tested positive for Coronavirus. 22 people including his family members and staff have also tested positive," ANI quoted State Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh as saying.

A Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand Government has tested positive for #Coronavirus. 22 people including his family members and staff have also tested positive: State Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

The development is significant as the minister had participated in the state cabinet meeting on May 29. Following the report, several officials and ministers who attended the meeting with him will be quarantined and will have to undergo COVID-19 test. The state has reported 749 cases of coronavirus, including 642 active cases and 102 recoveries. Five deaths have also been reported in the state. The state government had put his private residence under quarantine after some people from Delhi visited him.

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Big part of economy open now, need to be more careful, says PM Modi; total cases-1.82 lakh

With a record 8,380 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 1.82 lakh on Sunday (May 31), the last day of over a two-month-long lockdown.

The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,82,143, including 89,995 active cases, 86,984 recoveries, and 5,164 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The Centre on Saturday announced a phased exit from the over two-months-long lockdown ending May 31 while extending it till June 30. The first phase called 'Unlock 1' will unlock the country barring the containment zones. The lockdown 5.0 guidelines will come into effect on June 1.

World over, the tally has mounted to 6.05 million with the United States continuing to be the worst-hit nation. The researchers across the globe are pacing up to find a coronavirus vaccine as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge across countries.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: A huge demographic opportunity for India; here's how