Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: PM Modi to address nation today; when and where to watch live streaming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation for the fourth time on coronavirus outbreak at 8 PM today after holding a marathon meeting with chief ministers of different states. Confirming the news, the Prime Minister's Office said: "Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening."

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

In today's address, PM Modi is expected to vouch for new way of life -- 'Jan Se lekar Jag Tak' (from an individual to the whole of humanity) -- while allowing certain activities to restart after 50 days of the nationwide lockdown. The PM has already reaffirmed on Monday that the 'Do Gaz Ki doori' motto was important for India, and that even as the country looked at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, it should constantly remember that its biggest weapon was "social distancing".

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm tonight; what to expect

Also read: PM Modi Speech on coronavirus lockdown: Timings, where and how to watch Live Telecast

PM Modi on Monday interacted with the CMs to discuss the road ahead in India's fight against coronavirus. He said the entire world had appreciated India's role in successfully protecting itself from coronavirus pandemic. Hinting at gradual opening up of the economy, PM Modi said the world would be pre-Corona and post-Corona, just like the case of the World Wars. He also said the post-COVID era had brought opportunities that India must leverage.

Where and when to watch live streaming

You can watch all the live updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on BusinessToday.In live blog.

live blog. India Today TV and Aaj Tak will also telecast live address of the Prime Minister at 8 PM.

and will also telecast live address of the Prime Minister at 8 PM. IndiaToday.In and AajTak.In will also run live blogs on the PM's speech today.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM; lockdown 4.0 or phased exit? total cases-70,756