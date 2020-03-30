Coronavirus patient travelled on Vistara's Mumbai-Goa flight 'UK861'

Health Authorities in Goa are now trying to find all passengers who had travelled on Vistara's Mumbai to Goa flight on March 22, after one of the passengers who had also taken the flight was confirmed positive for coronavirus. Goa has so far reported five confirmed coronavirus cases.

In a public notice, Goa's Directorate of Health Services has asked all passengers and crew who travelled on the Vistara flight from Mumbai to Goa on March 22 to report to health officials as soon as possible.

"One of the patients declared positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 29 at Goa Medical College has travel history from New York to Mumbai and then by Vistara domestic flight UK861 from Mumbai to Goa on March 22," a notice issued by DHS on Monday said. "Hence, people currently in Goa who had travelled on the said flight are appealed to immediately report to Helpline 104 or call 0832-24218100/2225538 or report to the nearest Health Centre," the notice also said.

The infected passenger is among the five COVID-19 positive cases in Goa who had recently travelled to Goa from the Bahamas through a layover in New York.

"We have provided all relevant information to the authorities for contact tracing. Staff who had operated the flight or come in contact with the passengers have been asked to self quarantine." a Vistara Spokesperson said.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant had earlier announced that the government had decided to sanitise all the primary health centers and public places from Monday.

Coronavirus has so far claimed 30 lives in the country and infected nearly 1,100 people. The world so far has recorded around 30,000 deaths leaving more than six lakh infected.

Also Read: Now all goods - essential and non-essential - can move in coronavirus lockdown

ALso Read: oronavirus in India Live updates: Govt denies extension of 21-day lockdown