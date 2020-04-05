Coronavirus: Punjab govt to confiscate passports of those who hide travel history

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned all NRIs and foreign travellers that the government will confiscate their passports if they are found hiding their travel history from police, health department personnel.

During the first state Cabinet meeting amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Singh said that the state government would not compromise on the issue of intentionally hiding travel history and those violating government directions will be dealt with strictly. "We will take away their passports too," Singh warned all NRIs and foreign travellers.

The state government takes this action as the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 57 on Sunday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Nine new cases including three each from Amritsar and Mohali and one each from Jalandhar, Faridkot and Pathankot were reported on Saturday.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 3030 as of 9:00 am on Sunday. Two Hundred and sixty-six people have been cured/discharged, so far 77 people have died due to coronavirus.

